Dolphins 4 biggest needs to become Super Bowl contenders in 2025
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have talent on their roster, and in 2025, they should have most of this talent back. There are still a lot of needs that must be addressed if they are going to challenge for a Super Bowl.
The window for the Dolphins' success will start to close after the 2025 season. There is too much money invested in skill positions, and while they will have money to use in free agency and a full cache of draft picks, 2025 may be the year that makes or breaks this team.
Dolphins fans can see where the issues lie, but many do not have faith in general manager Chris Grier to identify the right talent to fill the holes and give Miami the best chance to win. If he is going to field a team for head coach Mike McDaniel to win with, these four needs must be addressed this next offseason, regardless of what happens this year.
Biggest needs for the Miami Dolphins to become Super Bowl contenders in 2025
4. Dolphins have to find at least one guard that is better than average
Miami's offensive line has not been the glaring problem that they typically have been during the last two decades, but that doesn't mean they are great. The tackles are good, and Aaron Brewer is doing a good job at center, but there are issues at guard, and that needs to be fixed.
The Dolphins can probably get another year out of Robert Jones, but he is not making huge strides in his development. Jones is the least of Miami's guard problems.
Liam Eichenberg is not a starting-quality offensive lineman. The Dolphins have given him four years, and there is no reason to think he can take a step forward next season if given an extension.
Free agency would be the best option to fill this need because you already know the caliber of player you are signing. Grier doesn't hit often in the draft, and Miami can't afford to sit a player for a year like they typically do with draft picks.
3. Dolphins have to add meat to the defensive line
In theory, Miami will have Jaelan Phillips back at some point in 2025, and if they don't cut Bradley Chubb, he, too, will fix some of the edge-rushing issues.
On the line itself, the Dolphins have to get better. Zach Sieler and Calais Campbell have been great, but the depth isn't what it should be.
Miami does not have to invest in the position and overpay a free agent. Re-sign Campbell if he wants to keep playing, and draft a player who can be developed and contribute from the start. That is the best option for the Dolphins to add to the rotation.
2. Safety is going to be a huge hole for the Dolphins in 2025
Jevon Holland will be a free agent after the season, and thus far, it does not look as though Grier is in any hurry to give him a new contract. If Holland makes it to free agency, the Dolphins will lose him and that creates a big hole.
Jordan Poyer and Marcus Maye are both on one-year deals and while Miami will try and bring them back, they can do a lot better than both of them.
The Dolphins have Patrick McMorris who will be back off of injured reserve soon. The rookie will get the rest of the season to show what he can do and develop.
He is the only player at the position that is under contract for next season. Miami will likely look at the draft and free agency for a solution. In fact, the Dolphins could use a high draft pick on the position.
1. Dolphins need another quarterback
It doesn't matter if Tua Tagovailoa leads the Dolphins to the Super Bowl in 2024, Miami needs another quarterback on the roster that can be developed to become the next franchise quarterback.
This is not to say that Tagovailoa can't be the guy or that he isn't. His injury history, specifically concussions, is just something that cannot be summarily dismissed and as long as he is on the field, the Dolphins need a capable backup.
This year, Miami fans were forced to watch what this team looks like without a good quarterback. Skylar Thompson, Tyler Huntley, and Tim Boyle all appeared in games for the Dolphins this season and none of them could consistently play the position. Thompson has been in the system for three years and still looks lost and confused.
Miami has to be ready for the next Tagovailoa concussion or injury, and that means they have to have a backup who can walk on the field and run the system. Whether through the draft or in free agency, where the options will be low, there has to be a better solution.
Developing a top quarterback prospect makes a lot of sense, and if Tagovailoa works out and is a "can't get rid of" player, then the Dolphins can trade the promising backup three years from now. If Miami does nothing, then they are setting their 2025 season up again for complete collapse.