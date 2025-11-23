Dolphins’ newest mock draft gamble feels like a classic Chris Grier swing

It will not be easy to complete a realistic NFL mock draft for the Miami Dolphins. There is a lot of offseason work that will need to be done. Miami first has to find the general manager who will lead them, then fix the salary cap.

The draft is where the Dolphins will turn to make the right decisions, something they have failed to do consistently over the last nine years. 2026 will see someone new making that call, but already there is growing speculation that Jermod McCoy might be the guy the team turns to early.

According to ESPN's Matt Miller, McCoy is one player the fans should keep an eye on. In fact, he mocked McCoy to the Dolphins in his latest offseason entry.

Jermod McCoy fills a massive need in the Dolphins' secondary, but comes with a huge red flag

This year's draft class is considered to be weaker than the last couple of years, especially at the top. Miami winning football games isn't necessarily a bad thing. Moving down the draft order allows them to concentrate on needs rather than public pressure to change, say, the quarterback outlook for the future.

"McCoy hasn't played yet in 2025 after suffering an ACL tear in January but put enough great tape out in 2024 that scouts still consider him the top corner in the class." Matt Miller

This is the biggest red flag for Dolphins fans, and it should be for the next Dolphins GM as well. It has been a constant under Chris Grier, a running joke even, if a player has an injury history, the Dolphins will take him. Miami has to be certain that McCoy can recover. It's a big investment.

At this point in the season, McCoy might be better off sitting out the entire year and not risking his future by pushing to get back on the field. 11th overall is considerably high for a CB coming off this kind of injury and not playing at all this year, but that is more evidence of how weak this class is. It's also a testament to McCoy's talent, however.