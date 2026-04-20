Dolphins nightmare two-round mock draft would push fans over the edge

The Miami Dolphins have two selections in the 2026 NFL Draft's first round. They have another in the second before really getting their roster turned around when they take four players in the third.

If history has taught Dolphins fans anything, it's that you never know what they are planning to do, and that isn't always a good thing. Fans look at this year's draft class and start ticking off the number of possibilities for Jon-Eric Sullivan at 11 and 30 overall, but what if Chris Grier shows up again?

The long history of mistakes on players like Noah Igbinoghene, Liam Eichenberg, Jonah Savaiinaea, Charles Harris, and even to some degree Tua Tagovailoa has left Dolphins fans ready for just about anything; in fact, they pretty much expect it.

Miami Dolphins blowing a golden opportunity to fix the roster would be devastating to fan morale

With top prospects likely to fall out of the top-10, Sullivan has to remember that looking through a positional lens can be detrimental should he be trying to go BPA. He has to avoid letting himself get caught up in what he needs vs. what will make the team better.

The Dolphins GM has repeatedly said that BPA will be the approach, but that doesn't mean his draft couldn't go sideways quickly.

Round 1 | Pick 11: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Faulk has potential, but he also needs to be developed. He is young, which makes him coachable. He has leadership qualities as well, but his game lacks the blue-chip level of a pick you would expect at 11. Faulk inside the top 20 should be considered a reach. If the Dolphins take him at 11, you have to wonder about the ability of this staff.

Round 1 | Pick 30: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

There is a lot to like about Proctor, but there is also just as much not to. Despite his major physical gifts, size, and power, Proctor is one of those players who doesn't play well within his frame. He is slower off the snap, doesn't recover quickly as an outside blocker, and lacks flexibility. He does, however, fit into the versatility model that Sullivan wants from offensive linemen. At 30, it's less of a risk, but for the Dolphins, they need someone who comes with less downside.

Round 2 | Pick 43: Treydan Stukes, DB, Arizona

Stukes has a poor medical history that looks even worse when you see that he spent six seasons in the college ranks, making him one of the older players in this year's draft. Stukes is listed in some draft profiles as a "value pick." Exactly where that value is remains uncertain. In round two, there are a lot of options if the Dolphins want to go cornerback, including potential steals in Colton Hood, Chris Johnson, and D'Angelo Ponds. Stukes would be a reach and a risk.