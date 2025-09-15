Dolphins might have no choice but to chase expensive veteran fix

The Miami Dolphins have an excellent opportunity to help their secondary, but this may not be the best destination for Stephon Gilmore, not without a hefty payday.

Gilmore has said that he is not in a hurry to sign with an NFL team; he wants the right situation. In Miami, there is no ideal destination except maybe the beach. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier tends to overpay for free agents, and it might just take a big overpay to bring him in.

What Miami is finding out after two weeks and two losses is that Rasul Douglas and Jack Jones are not the answers.

Stephon Gilmore starting to sound like a solid answer to the Miami Dolphins cornerback woes

Gilmore has 13 seasons under his belt, and he hasn't been close to the player he used to be. Is he a better option than what Miami has right now? It's hard to say because we don't know where he is mentally in terms of competing for another season.

The fact that we are talking about an addition after the start of the season is sad, but also something fans knew was going to happen. The secondary has been a mess since the beginning of free agency way back in March, and it isn't going to change soon.

Adding Gilmore would have made sense a month ago, but at this point, Miami needs to reap what it sowed. This team is not going to win as many games as people had hoped, and adding someone like Gilmore is a desperation move that comes without much upside.

Even if the Dolphins have to deal with injuries throughout the season, Gilmore is going to want more money to play in Miami than what he might want from a team chasing a playoff spot.

The Dolphins are a mess both externally and internally, and while a veteran with Gilmore's history could bring leadership to the locker room, there is also a bigger chance he arrives, collects his money, and goes home. Nothing against Gilmore, but what's the motivation in Miami?

