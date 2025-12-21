Dolphins' offense gives incoming GM a major early advantage

The question of whether or not Champ Kelly remains the Miami Dolphins general manager is a topic that is currently hotly debated among fans. On one hand, making a change allows a fresh start for the organization, but on the other hand, no one believes Stephen Ross is capable of making the right choices.

Faith in Ross flew out the window a long time ago. Now, Miami is faced with an uncertain immediate future. The general manager, the head coach, and even the quarterback are on short notice. Whether all three leave, stay, or are split, one thing is certain: the roster isn't as bad as many think.

Whoever is in charge of this roster next season will get one that isn't void of talent. The job won't be to guide the team; it will be to find complements for those who are already here.

Dolphins roster remains full of holes, but there are far less needs than there used to be

It will be interesting to see what the next GM prioritizes with the roster, even if that GM is Kelly. Running back is now the backbone of the offense, and we are learning they don't need a fancy, overpaid WR to complement Jaylen Waddle.

Receiver and offensive line will be priorities on that side of the ball. Austin Jackson will be a question due to his continued attempts to remain healthy, and of course, tight end is always an issue in Miami.

A look at the offensive side of the roster

Quarterback - Tua Tagovialoa may or may not be back, but his days as the starter seem over. Zach Wilson will be a free agent. There is no need to give Wilson another contract. The best option is to land a free agent veteran or ride with Quinn Ewers as the backup/bridge starter and draft a mid-round quarterback to compete.

Running back - Miami has no impending free agents, but Achane will be entering a contract year. It would make sense to get him signed to an extension this offseason. Waiting until 2027 will likely cost the Dolphins a lot more.

Tight end - Darren Waller remains appealing, but if he doesn't come back on a one-year deal that is team-friendly, there is no reason to keep him. Greg Dulcich, however, should be a priority. Dulcich is proving to be a valuable offensive asset, and there is no reason to believe he will command a bloated deal. Get him back on a one or two-year deal.

Wide receiver - There is a need here. Tyreek Hill will likely get the post-June 1st release designation, leaving the Dolphins with guys like Cedrick Wilson and Malik Washington. They need to be better, but not at the expense of a big free agent or a round one draft pick. The 2nd round should suffice, and an additional WR in free agency will help.