Dolphins organization enters a new era after major executive shake-up

The Miami Dolphins hired a new general manager and a new head coach at the same time for the first time in Stephen Ross' ownership. Fans are jacked about the Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley connection.

Earlier this offseason, it was reported that Stephen Ross was handing over more of the ownership responsibility to his son-in-law Danny Sillman. Now, for the second time this offseason, the front office has become another top story.

Dolphins President Tom Garfinkel is leaving the team; Sillman is taking over the operations, and Ross will no longer be directly reported to by the GM or other executives. The shift in ownership has started in Miami.

Tom Garfinkel steps down as the Miami Dolphins President and CEO

Garfinkel has been the Dolphins' CEO for 13-years. He took over the job from former CEO Mike Dee during a critical period for Ross. The Dolphins had just debuted a new logo, and the Hard Rock Stadium upgrades were underway. Garfinkel stepped in and oversaw the completion.

While Garfinkel's departure is shocking, what's more important is that Ross himself is taking a backseat as well. The Dolphins released this statement on Sillman's new role with the team.

"He will also oversee football operations for the Miami Dolphins, with Head Coach Jeff Hafley, General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Brandon Shore reporting directly to him."

Ross will remain the financial backer of his franchise, but this is Sillman's team now for all intents and purposes. It's a huge move that fans already knew was coming. This offseason, for the first time in Ross' ownership, Sillman was far more visible around the team.

It was reported that Ross' plan for succession was to leave the Dolphins to his two daughters. Sillman is married to Kim. He has spent most of the last decade working closely with his father-in-law, but also running other sports entities.

He was part of Ross' Relevant Sports before marrying his daughter and was on the board of directors for the World Cup committee that brought the games to the U.S. It will be interesting to see how he chooses to handle the new role.

As for Garfinkel, he will continue working alongside Ross on the Miami Grand Prix side of things, but his involvement in the Dolphins is coming to an end. There is a new hierarchy in Miami after decades of confusion and a poorly structured chain of command.