Dolphins owner Stephen Ross issues statement on Mike McDaniel firing

It didn't come on Black Monday, like many of the other firings across the NFL, but the Miami Dolphins have dismissed head coach Mike McDaniel. The team took extra time to reach a verdict that somehow feels unsurprising and shocking at once.

McDaniel seemed safe, considering the Dolphins could've let him go immediately after their season ended, let alone months ago. Nevertheless, the club has officially decided to go in a different direction.

In the immediate aftermath of McDaniel's departure, Dolphins chairman and owner Stephen Ross released a statement.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross sends message on Mike McDaniel firing

By the sound of it, Ross was truly torn on how to proceed. His respect for McDaniel is known, illustrated by what reads as a heartfelt goodbye message:

"After careful evaluation and extensive discussions since the season ended, I have made the decision that our organization is in need of comprehensive change. I informed Mike McDaniel this morning that he has been relieved of his duties as head coach. I love Mike and want to thank him for his hard work, commitment, and the energy he brought to our organization. Mike is an incredibly creative football mind whose passion for the game and his players was evident every day. I wish him and his family the best moving forward." Dolphins chairman/owner, Stephen Ross

A move like this is never easy, especially when there's a palpable sense of admiration for the person getting shown the door. But at the end of the day, this is a results-driven business. Good rapport aside, the Dolphins have regressed in consecutive campaigns following a strong start to the McDaniel era, all but forcing Ross' hand.

Miami's 1-6 start to 2025 put McDaniel firmly on the hot seat. They then impressively nearly clawed back to .500 by rattling off five of their next six contests before ultimately finishing 7-10. That appeared to dig him out of the hole, though the total body of work (or lack thereof) was too much to overcome.

The Dolphins went 35-33 under McDaniel's watch from 2022 through this year. They reached the playoffs twice (2022 and 2023) but failed to win a game in either appearance. His winning record, age (turning 43 in March), and offensive acumen make him a candidate to land another opportunity quickly.