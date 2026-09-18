Dolphins' path to beating 49ers in Week 2 goes through Jacob Rodriguez

If the Miami Dolphins are going to have any chance of beating the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, Jacob Rodriguez will need to have another impressive game.

Everyone is riding the Rodriguez hype train after his 14-tackle performance in Week 1. Is it real, or was it just the Raiders? The 49ers are going to give the rookie a tougher challenge, but one thing is clear: if he comes out of this game smelling like a rose, you'd better get on that train now before it fills up.

The 49ers pose multiple threats to the Dolphins' young defense, and Brock Purdy is only part of the problem. Oh yeah, that Christian McCaffrey guy is pretty good too. So is Deebo Samuel, so is George Kittle, and so is insert 49ers offensive player's name here.

Jacob Rodriguez will be tested far more when the Miami Dolphins play the 49ers

In Week 1, Rodriguez faced Michael Mayer and Ashton Jeanty. This week, he will likely need to cover three of the 49ers' best players. It isn't going to be easy.

Christian McCaffrey, RB

Whether he is bouncing to the perimeter and turning upfield or driving through the middle of the line, McCaffrey is elite. J-Rod is going to get his chances to put him on the ground, but he will need to keep his eyes focused on his waist and not his legs or upper body. The waist doesn't turn when a player makes a move. The most important thing for Rodriguez is to stay in his lane and not overpursue. If he does, the Dolphins rookie will make more plays.

Deebo Samuel, WR

Samuel won't be Rodriguez's coverage problem; that will fall on Chris Johnson, but where J-Rod comes in is that Samuel runs a lot of end-arounds, and that puts the WR on a path that could intersect with Rodriguez. It's enough to keep from biting on McCaffrey, but add in the dual-threat receiver, misdirection, and size, and Rodriguez's head needs to stay on the ball.

George Kittle, TE

Kittle is one of the best blocking tight ends in the league, and he happens to be a physically imposing tight end who can tear across the middle of the field. Kittle is another player that Rodriguez needs to keep a close eye on, as the TE could find himself crossing in front of the linebacker. What he can't do is let him get behind him, and he needs to be aware of when Jordyn Brooks passes coverage off to him.