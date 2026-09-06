Dolphins-Raiders Week 1 matchup is tailor-made for Chop Robinson to dominate

Miami Dolphins defensive end Chop Robinson enjoyed an awesome rookie season, only to have a demoralizing sophomore slump. The good news? He has a defensive head coach in Jeff Hafley and a clear runway to be easily the most dynamic defender on the rebuilding 2026 Dolphins.

Robinson was a first-round pick who was widely viewed as too raw to have an immediate impact. Instead, he thrived in his maiden pro campaign as a disruptive force and logged six sacks. After registering only four last year, Robinson is eager to prove he can be an effective three-down player, or at least that's been the focus throughout training camp. All indications are that he's putting it all together.

Week 1 is Robinson's first opportunity to prove he is indeed a franchise cornerstone worth building around. He couldn't have asked for a much better opponent than the Las Vegas Raiders.

Miami Dolphins edge rusher Chop Robinson should be licking his chops for a head-to-head clash with Raiders OT DJ Glaze

However many Robinson doubters there are, this collective Miami Dolphins team couldn't be more counted out by the greater NFL community. Even Hafley is speaking about how success this year won't be defined by winning.

Robinson could turn that perception on its head in a single game. Now, granted, Week 1 is a notorious liar. Remember when the Raiders beat the Patriots in last year's season opener? The two teams couldn't have ended up in more disparate spots after that retrospectively shocking result.

But at least in terms of individual performance, Robinson can set the tone for an outstanding season. While Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller should have his way with whoever lines up opposite him, right tackle DJ Glaze will have his hands full with Chop.

Glaze regressed in 2025 after a decent rookie year. Per PFF, he gave up 10 sacks and 48 QB pressures while committing five penalties.

Just Blog Baby site expert Levi Dombro is a little more bullish on Glaze after his solid preseason, but acknowledged the latter's shortcomings in a recent article:

"His issues with speed rushers became an even bigger issue, and fans clamored for a new right tackle. Glaze has survived the transition to Klint Kubiak so far, and new offensive line coach Rick Dennision is a fan of his talent. Glaze has the measurables to become a good tackle in the NFL, but he would have to shore up his technique."

Maybe Glaze will take some sort of leap this year, but he's in a bad spot to begin Week 1.

Robinson is the epitome of a devastating speed rusher. His RAS score of 9.72 out of 10 dwarfs that of Glaze's 5.54.

That much of a gap in raw physical tools could prove devastating. It's not like Raiders tight ends Brock Bowers or Michael Mayer are known for their blocking prowess, either, so they're not a tremendous help in chipping Robinson so that Glaze isn't left on an island.

What I'm getting at here really is that if Glaze has dubious technique — Levi would know better than I, and the raw advanced data suggests as much — and a significant athleticism disadvantage to Robinson, that's a pretty friggin' brutal combination.

Oh, and Las Vegas is starting Kirk Cousins at quarterback. He might be the most statuesque pocket passer in the sport.

Expect a lot of quick wins for Robinson versus Glaze and probably multiple sacks. I don't think that's bold at all to predict. And it just might be enough for a game-swinging play that helps the Dolphins defy the odds and steal a win in Sin City.