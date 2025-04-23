Dolphins ready to make the kind of draft mistake that sets teams back years

The Miami Dolphins are only a few more days away from filling some of their roster, and on day one, they need to land a starter.

Chris Grier has made some questionable draft selections over his career as GM, but he has also made some good choices. One of the problems he continually finds himself in is taking higher risks on players with injury concerns.



It has cost him in the past, and it could cost him again this year if he goes with one of the top prospects he has been linked to.

According to a recent report from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, former Michigan cornerback Will Johnson could see his stock start to fall due to a knee injury that might be scaring teams off. Breer reported the injury has been flagged by some teams, and those teams are concerned about his longevity.

Report about former Michigan CB Will Johnson could be the red flag the Miami Dolphins need to go in a different direction

Grier's history of drafting players with notable injuries has been a concern over the last 10 years.



- Austin Jackson : Had issues staying on the field, missed time to help a family member, and has often been injured with the Dolphins.



- Jaelan Phillips : A world of talent who missed considerable time in college and has again in the NFL.



- Tua Tagovailoa : Concussions, thumb issues, and, of course, a hip injury at Alabama, all of the same in Miami.

The Dolphins can't afford to spend a first-round pick on another player with potential injury concerns. Grier is already backed into a corner given the structure of the roster, and let's be fair, the Dolphins' doctors and medical staff are not exactly known for being the best in the league.

Johnson has a lot of talent and is considered one of the top corners in this year's draft class, but if this report is true, Grier seriously needs to consider going with another player or a different direction.

The problem is, at this point in the draft season, it's hard to believe anything that is being said as teams will fabricate information with the hopes of a player potentially falling.

