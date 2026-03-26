Dolphins receive important prospect update that could influence Miami’s draft plans

The 2026 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and it’s an important one for the Miami Dolphins. Not only is it the first draft for the new regime, but it’s also a draft where Miami is loaded with picks as they embark on a rebuild. The Dolphins currently have 11 total picks in the draft, and seven picks in the top 100.

Barring a trade, Miami will get things started with the 11th overall pick. While the franchise can go in a number of directions with the pick, one player the Dolphins have been connected to is wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. The wideout is a polarizing prospect because he’s arguably the most talented receiver in the draft, but three significant injuries impacted his college career.

Teams also haven’t been able to see Tyson on the field throughout the pre-draft process. However, that’s about to change. NFL draft analyst Field Yates recently reported that the wide receiver will work out for teams on April 17, a week before the draft.

A pre-draft update: Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson will work out for NFL teams on April 17, doing positional work only.



Tyson dealt with a hamstring injury during the season and did not participate at the combine, but teams will get a look at him prior to the draft.



He’s my… pic.twitter.com/AAi9CstNqB — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 24, 2026

Miami Dolphins’ prospect Jordyn Tyson will work out for teams ahead of NFL Draft

Tyson was last seen on the field in late November, and that’s when he sustained a hamstring injury. With the wide receiver skipping on-field testing at the NFL Scouting Combine, and expected to do the same at Arizona State’s Pro Day on March 27, all eyes will be on his workout on April 17.

While Tyson will only be doing positional drills, the workout could significantly affect the draft — especially for a team like the Dolphins that needs receivers. Again, Tyson is one of the most talented prospects in the draft, but health is just a concern that could keep teams away. If he can show that he’s healthy and also look impressive, he could make a lot of teams rearrange their draft boards in the final week before the draft.

The Dolphins have to be one of the teams locked in on this workout because they need help in the wide receiver room. After moving on from Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this offseason, Miami must rebuild the room, so new quarterback Malik Willis will have a competent group to throw to. Jordyn Tyson could be a building block for that group.