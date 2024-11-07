Dolphins have the right team, but the wrong people running it
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants to win a Super Bowl, but as long as Chris Grier is in charge, that isn't going to happen. It's time for a change.
On Sunday, the Dolphins showed that they have the talent to win in the NFL. Mike McDaniel finally called a nearly flawless game and was able to adjust his game plan as needed. The Dolphins also showed why they are so flawed. Grier's imprint on the roster's depth is a problem, and you could argue that the starters are as well.
Miami's offensive line played extremely well against the Bills, but the linebacker group was a mess, and the secondary wasn't what it needed to be either. Grier played a game in free agency, adding guys like Jordan Poyer over Deshon Elliott. He opted to keep David Long and Duke Riley instead of keeping Andrew Van Ginkel. On Sunday, Van Ginkel may have made the one play Miami needed to beat the Bills.
While many teams in the league are getting great play out of their draft class, Grier's is playing catch up from the bench. Over the last three drafts, only De'Von Achane has made an important impact on the roster.
The Dolphins can't blow up this roster, but they can get rid of some players they don't need or have no future with. That isn't imploding and starting again; it's trimming the fat before you put the meat on to smoke.
Ross needs to realize that any general manager in the NFL can overpay for a superstar, but the best general managers don't need to do that to be successful.
A new general manager wouldn't have to change much. Add some new names to the roster, evaluate the entire coaching staff for the 2025 season, and change some of the internal working structures that desperately need to be addressed.
Grier has been GM since 2016 and the Dolphins are still mired in the same mistakes and the same roster issues since he took over. Get a fresh perspective for Ross. Get a new set of eyes to evaluate the talent and McDaniel. After the 2025 season, let him make a more informed decision about the direction of the Dolphins, or let Grier run it back in 2025 and get rid of everyone.
Firing Chris Grier would give Miami Dolphins something to build upon, not rebuild
This team isn't a bad football team they just don't have the right pieces to make it work. The Dolphins are too focused on a handful of players at the cost of the roster depth, and you can't win with that mentality. There has to be a better balance, and Grier isn't giving the Dolphins that balance.
Sunday's loss to the Bills showed there is talent and opportunity. The game showed the Dolphins are capable, but it also showed the gaping problems with the roster, and that isn't on McDaniel or even defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, that's on the Grier.