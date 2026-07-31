Dolphins rookie Caleb Douglas is quickly silencing draft day critics

The Miami Dolphins cut Tyreek Hill and then, a month later, traded Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos. Instead of using a first-round pick on wide receiver replacements, Jon-Eric Sullivan waited until round three.

Miami fans were not thrilled with the selection of Caleb Douglas. It was a questionable move that was often downplayed as a mistake compared to the Chris Bell "steal" later in the round. Apparently, no one told Douglas he is supposed to be bad.

After three days of training camp, the rookie is showcasing the talent that Dolphins coaches and executives saw during the pre-draft prep. Douglas isn't just making a couple of plays; he's making all the plays.

Caleb Douglas is making the Miami Dolphins look like early geniuses after three days of camp

Entering the offseason practices, Douglas didn't overly impress, but he showed some signs of potential. Apparently, something clicked during the months away from football.

On day three of practice, Douglas looked unstoppable, at times catching the eyes of the media in attendance.

"Big day for Caleb Douglas — contested catch in traffic over the middle on the first play of team drills, followed it up with a nice back shoulder grab on the sideline from Malik Willis a few plays later," ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques said on X. "Also scored a touchdown in RZ drills."

This isn't the first time we have heard Douglas' name in camp. Through three days of early work, Douglas is starting to ramp up his progress. The connection between him and Malik Willis is taking shape.

There will be comments about the level of talent in the Dolphins' secondary. One of his TD receptions was over Alex Austin, a player who, at best, will provide depth on the unit but will remain a fringe player through camp. It doesn't matter; making plays is making plays.

If Douglas can continue his development, he will push for a starting job. There isn't a huge gap between him and Tutu Atwell, who hasn't had as good a camp as Douglas.

We are still early in this process, but for those of us who looked at Douglas and shook our heads the night he was drafted, he may be proving us wrong.