Dolphins rookie Chris Johnson sounds unfazed by massive expectations

The Miami Dolphins are putting a lot of pressure on rookie cornerback Chris Johnson. They traded up in round one to get him, and he is already considered the most talented player at his position despite being a rookie.

Johnson's tape from San Diego State pops off the screen. He is physical and quick. He can play press-man coverage or zone, which works well for Jeff Hafley's defense. He also knows that he isn't being brought to the Dolphins simply to play corner. He knows that the expectations and pressure are a lot higher than that.

Chris Johnson on the responsibility he feels as first round pick:



"Pressure is not really pressure for me. I love high expectations.



We brought in a lot of draft picks to change some things around here, and that's what we all plan to do."



Culture Changer.#PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/TvDsjTJSfT — The List - Dolphins Podcast (@TheListFinsPod) May 10, 2026

Miami Dolphins' rookie Chris Johnson doesn't care about the high expectations

Johnson knows that if he is going to succeed, he has to put in the work. He also knows that he has to set an example and earn the respect of his coaches and teammates. "Understanding the process is the important part," Johnson said. "I can't just skip ahead to week 1. I'm brand new here, I'm a rookie, I need to earn everyone's respect."

The intriguing part of all of this, not just Johnson, is that every rookie who has spoken to the media since the sessions began and ended has taken the same approach to what they are here for, beyond what they can do on the field. They preach team dynamics and leadership by example.

If a culture shift is going to happen, these 13 draft picks will set that tone for the future. Hafley spoke about that importance as well in an interview with Richard Sherman. Hafley stressed that they drafted players they believe can lead this makeover because they are moldable and have shown leadership.

It's not often you hear about those types of expectations from a rookie class over the established veterans on the roster, but this team is different because the Dolphins gutted the roster and have only a handful of proven veterans on the team that are leaders.

Zach Sieler

Jordyn Brooks

Aaron Brewer

Austin Jackson

De'Von Achane

Those are the only five players that currently jump out on the roster as bona fide leaders. The addition of Malik Willis will also bring a new voice to the locker room. Clearly, though, the Dolphins are relying on this year's rookie class to be the backbone of the roster for years to come, and it seems Chris Johnson already knows that.