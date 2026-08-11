Dolphins rookies are giving Miami a tantalizing glimpse of its WR future

The Miami Dolphins have made it clear that the 2026 draft is an investment in their future. Fans don't have to look far either. The wide receivers, in particular, are a unit that will look much different in a couple of years, for the better.

Miami drafted three receivers last April: Chris Bell, Caleb Douglas, and Kevin Coleman Jr. They will fit into a veteran group consisting of Tutu Atwell, Malik Washington, and Jalen Tolbert.

Through nearly two weeks of camp, the Dolphins don't know what they have in Bell, but Caleb Douglas is giving fans a reason to think that the team's future WR priority may not be as high as many expected. Add the play of Malik Washington, and suddenly, this is a unit turning heads.

The Miami Dolphins could have an elite receiver corps again sooner than anyone thinks

In 2028, the Dolphins' trio of new receivers will have two seasons under their belt. Bell will have had the opportunity to fully recover from his knee injury, and Jon-Eric Sullivan will know what his team needs to fix.

While those three have a good chance of being on the roster in 2028, it's far less likely that Tolbert and Atwell are. The Dolphins may need to look at free agency or the 2027 draft for additional help, but so far, there is enough promise to think that Jon-Eric Sullivan may have hit on the position, especially with Douglas.

The Dolphins will have the money to spend on the position in free agency, but fans shouldn't expect a big-ticket purchase. Instead, Sullivan will have two offseasons to use draft capital to fill those needs. Miami will likely address the position as early as round one, but also use another mid-round pick as well.

Add to this the youth in the position they hope to develop, and they are shaping up to become far better in a short amount of time.

Sullivan knows the value of receivers for a quarterback's success. He believes that Bell will become a top WR on the team, but also sees the other two rookies growing as well. He has a high opinion of Douglas' potential. If he is right, the Dolphins just solved two of their WR unit problems.

So far, Douglas has stood tall against the Dolphins' defense and might be showing more consistency than any other rookie. He is well above the curve for the rest of the WR unit, and Bell seems on his way back sooner rather than later.

All three will need to develop more before they make the offense better, but there is a lot to like about their potential. If Washington can take a step forward in 2026, the Dolphins' WR woes won't be so dire, but, in fact, could be a strength on offense.