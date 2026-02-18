Dolphins roster teardown may force shocking star defender trade

The Miami Dolphins' 2025 season had few positive takeaways, and it has led to the complete overhaul that fans have seen take place since the end of the year. New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley have already begun to make their mark on the franchise, with Monday's flurry of roster cuts demonstrating that the past regime's mistakes will be erased as soon as possible.

The release of Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, James Daniels, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine all made sense both financially and from a pure football perspective, but their next reported move would be a bit more questionable.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Dolphins are currently in trade discussions surrounding star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick was one of the few bright spots on an otherwise disappointing defense last season, following his return to Miami via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith.

Sources: The #Dolphins have had trade talks with teams regarding 5x Pro Bowl S Minkah Fitzpatrick.



Miami released four players earlier this week, including Tyreek Hill, and are in the early stages of resetting the roster under a new regime. pic.twitter.com/bADGD0Ndrj — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 18, 2026

Minkah Fitzpatrick may be about to be traded by the Miami Dolphins for the second time in his career

While moving on from an aging safety currently set to cost nearly $19 million against the cap makes sense, it would be a tough pill to swallow for Dolphins fans. After being forced to watch Fitzpatrick blossom into a 3-time All-Pro player for the Steelers after trading him in 2019, his return in 2025 helped the defense stay respectable and gave the secondary a veteran leader alongside cornerback Rasul Douglas.

Seeing him leave yet again would sting, especially with how little depth they have behind him at safety as of writing. The only others under contract currently are Dante Trader Jr. and Jordan Colbert.

That would likely mean needing to sign or draft two safeties who can start right away, with Trader Jr. fitting much better as a third safety. It would also mean losing one of the few veterans Hafley can rely on to help out with the likely large crop of young players that will be added this offseason.

I am all for tearing down the roster and starting from scratch at certain positions, but there is value in keeping around at least a few veterans, even if they are a bit overpaid. Unless they can get a team to overpay in a trade, keeping Fitzpatrick around for another year may be preferable.