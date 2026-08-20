Dolphins' run defense didn't miss a beat against Giants without its starting DTs

The Miami Dolphins offense struggled against the Giants in their final joint practice of the season. That's o.k. Malik Willis wasn't all that concerned, and Miami's run game was still pretty good overall. The defense, however, got a boost up front.

The Giants had a good day through the air, but depending on who you ask, it wasn't a debacle. Up front, the Dolphins' defensive tackles had a good day against the Giants' rushing attack. In fact, it was good enough that John Harbaugh should have some of his own concerns.

The glaring issue that should have them worried? Neither of the Dolphins' top two starters practiced on Thursday. Both Kenneth Grant and Zach Sieler were out of the session, and still Miami's backups controlled the rush. That's the kind of play that can get fans excited.

Miami Dolphins backups didn't miss a beat against the Giants run game

Throughout Dolphins reporter Travis Wingfield's practice notes, Zeek Biggers and Jordan Phillips are often named for positive plays. Both have been stepping up their sessions over the last week.

What is exciting is that the defense is finding success without its two best defensive tackles. That is showing the maturity and development of last year's rookies.

Hafley is doing a great job of getting his players in the right position to make plays. His defensive scheme is something the entire team is buying into. There are holes in the defense, and a lot of youth that Hafley is working with. Even Biggers and Phillips are only second-year players, as is Grant.

The secondary is the biggest concern right now. Chris Johnson is doing well on the boundary, but JuJu Brents, the penciled-in starter on the opposite side, is still nursing an injury, and Jason Marshall Jr. hasn't taken the steps to compete for that job.

Hafley has a lot of work cut out for him, but this is year one of what most believe to be a two-year rebuild. What Miami has to do is stay patient while the losses pile up and keep the team focused on the direction they are going.

The fact that the defensive line is performing better is a good sign that Miami is at least heading in the right direction. It's clear that Hafley has a plan for the team. He isn't throwing players onto the field and simply looking for the best guys to start.

In 2025, all three of the Dolphins' drafted DTs looked promising, but there was little consistency. That is changing as both Phillips and Biggers have been stout since camp began. The focus on being physical is paying off.