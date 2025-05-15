Dolphins schedule might expose Tua Tagovailoa in worst possible way

Many Miami Dolphins fans are wondering what the 2025 season will hold for head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier in terms of their jobs, but the man who actually controls it will be scrutinized as well.



Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won't be fired or traded after the 2025 season. He has a contract that clearly sets up for at least one more season. Regardless of that, Tua holds the future of his two bosses in his arms, legs, and head.

Last season, Tagovailoa didn't last long. He was out before Week 3 after suffering a concussion. His absence doomed the team, and despite them rebounding enough to make a final push for the postseason, the Dolphins had to do it without Tagovailoa at the helm. He missed the final two weeks with a hip injury.

This year, if the Dolphins are going to make the playoffs, they can't rely on Zach Wilson late in the season. They need Tagovailoa.

Miserable second half 2025 schedule for Miami Dolphins puts more pressure on Tua Tagovailoa

In the first half of the 2025 season, the Dolphins will face each of their division rivals, plus the Los Angeles Chargers. The rest of the games are winnable, making them extremely important because after Week 8, the schedule flips.

Miami will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, followed by the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders. This will be a tough three-game series that could prove the Dolphins are ready for the next step or once again showcase them as pretenders.

Out of Miami's final 10 weeks, they will have their bye week and face six playoff-caliber teams, including two division rivals, the New York Jets and New England Patriots. The Dolphins will also face the New Orleans Saints as their lone game against a non-playoff or division team.

If Tagovailoa can't stay on the field, the Dolphins are going to find it difficult to win half of these games. Tagovailoa is the key to any success the team has down the stretch. If they can't win these games with him, they won't win them without him.

