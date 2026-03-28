Dolphins set to host SEC defender who could fix major weakness

Historically, NFL teams have a pretty clear-cut understanding of positional value. The conventional thinking is that the quarterback is the most important. Then, depending on who you ask, the next most important positions are offensive tackle or EDGE rusher. Those positions' unmistakable connection to the QB is obvious. You need to protect your own signal-caller, and you need to get after the other team's quarterback consistently.

The Miami Dolphins entered the 2025 season with what was — on paper — one of the NFL's strongest EDGE rooms. The quartet leading the way included Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Matt Judon, and second-year breakout candidate Chop Robinson, with an impressive 158 career sacks between them. Chubb, Phillips, and Judon have since moved on, and Robinson's sophomore slump has dimmed the expectations he earned after a strong rookie season.

With all of that in mind, it goes without saying the Dolphins need reinforcements at EDGE. Help may just be on the way. NFL insider Arye Pulli reports that Miami is among more than 10 teams that will have Missouri EDGE rusher Zion Young in for a top 30 visit. Breathe easy, Dolphins fans. Charles Harris (the last Missouri EDGE rusher turned bust the Dolphins drafted) is retired and can't hurt you anymore.

Zion Young is a rare talent with considerable upside who could fit perfectly with the Miami Dolphins

At 6-foot-6 and 262 lbs, Young was seemingly built in a lab to rush the passer at the NFL level. In his first three years (two seasons at Michigan State, one at Missouri), he had decent, if not exceptional production: 89 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. In 2025, though, the light bulb turned on. Young broke out to the tune of 42 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Pro Football Focus ranks Young as their No. 40 overall prospect (7th among EDGE rushers), while his elite 85.0 grade placed 42nd out of 872 qualifiers. This is a top-tier prospect with excellent measurables and production — a perfect marriage.

NFL.com's resident scout Lance Zierlein lauded some impressive traits that will be music to Dolphins fans' ears while cautioning the need for some polish:

"Long, well-built edge rusher with the size, strength and temperament engineered for trench battles at the next level. Young is a fiery alpha who brings immense energy to the field and locker room. He majors in block destruction using base power and aggression to play through opponents. He extends and locks out as an edge-setter and sheds when needed, but his pursuit speed and range are average. He has the power to bull rush or drive through edges, but lacks instincts and variety in his rush approach. His NFL pressure production will lag behind without better go-to moves and counters. Young’s physical tools and rugged demeanor give him a chance to be an instant run-stopping upgrade with average rush." Lance Zierlein

Zierlein compares Zion Young to another Z-named EDGE rusher who carved out quite a career — Za'Darius Smith. The three-time Pro Bowler racked up 70.5 career sacks after being a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens.

In their four-round mock draft, NFL.com actually has Young going one spot after the Dolphins' second-round pick (No. 43) to the worst place imaginable... the New York Jets. Needless to say, if the Dolphins want Young, they should be able to get him.

If Zion Young ends up in Miami, the new defense-centric regime will be tasked with developing him into what scouts believe he could be. Show us what you've got, Jeff Hafley.