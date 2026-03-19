Dolphins set to meet with top-tier defensive back in play at pick 11

When you have a roster with as many holes as the Miami Dolphins, there is only one prudent approach to the NFL Draft. That is, drafting the best player available or BPA. Outside of running back and center, the Dolphins could realistically use reinforcements at any other position across the board.

A clear sign that the Dolphins are employing this strategy through the draft process is the latest rumor shared by NFL insider Ryan Fowler. Fowler reports that the Dolphins are bringing in LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane for a top-30 visit, the second such reported visit, along with USC wideout Makai Lemon.

Delane is considered one of the top overall prospects of this year's draft. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein ranks him as the second-best prospect in the class, while Pro Football Focus has him ninth. Standing at 6'0" and weighing 187 lbs, Delane boasts prototypical size and has displayed exceptional skills and potential as an LSU Tiger.

Mansoor Delane would instantly become one of the Miami Dolphins' top players

For their part, PFF gave him a 90.6 grade in 2025, which placed third among 908 qualified cornerbacks. His advanced metrics are eye-popping, to say the least. He allowed only 14 receptions on 35 targets for 165 yards, zero touchdowns surrendered, and two interceptions — a truly elite 31.3 passer rating allowed. For reference, the passer rating of an incomplete pass is 39.6. Yes, QBs were better off spiking the ball than throwing at Mansoor Delane in 2025.

For his career, which included three seasons at Virginia Tech before leaping into competition in the SEC in 2025, he has produced 191 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 27 passes defensed, and eight interceptions. He received unanimous All-America honors last season, a clear indication of a player who is rising before our very eyes.

Zierlein waxed poetic about Delane's tape in his scouting report, saying in part:

"[Delane] excels in press coverage, altering release timing with punches and slides. Smooth hips and efficient footwork keep him connected in man coverage, while his processing allows for quick transitions in off-man and short zone looks. He has good top-end speed for vertical phasing but is inconsistent turning to find the football. While he locks in on the route at times, he’s rarely oblivious to the quarterback’s actions, allowing him to slam catch windows shut and play the football. He played through a core muscle injury for much of the 2025 season and still performed at an elite level. Delane’s emergence over the past two years might be indicative of what’s to come, as he’s shown lockdown potential.

" Lance Zierlein

Delane has also drawn comparisons to an NFL standout, the Philadelphia Eagles' Quinyon Mitchell, a 2025 Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro.

The question becomes whether he will be available when the Dolphins are on the clock at pick 11. For his part, NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has the Dolphins nabbing him with their top selection, while ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Bengals snatching him one spot ahead of the Dolphins at pick 10. FanSided's Cody Williams shares Jeremiah's belief and sees Delane landing in Miami.

With plenty of time until draft day, a belief seems to be percolating that Mansoor Delane could be the next Miami Dolphin. Delane could be the next in a murderer's row of shutdown corners coming from LSU, joining the likes of Derek Stingley Jr., Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, and Tre'Davious White.

The Dolphins could only hope to be so lucky.