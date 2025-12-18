Dolphins spent $6 million to learn what everyone already knew about Zach Wilson

Throughout the 2025 Miami Dolphins season, Zach Wilson has been the primary backup to Tua Tagovailoa. For one week, he was relegated to the emergency third QB. Now, the Dolphins have promoted Quinn Ewers to the starting job, skipping over Wilson entirely.

The Dolphins are paying nearly $6 million for Wilson to back up Tua Tagovialoa, but on Wednesday, Mike McDaniel made it clear that the rookie is the best chance for the team to win.

Ewers' starting isn't all about getting the rookie playing time. McDaniel has made it clear since the game ended on Monday night that he will start the quarterback that he believes gives them a chance to win games.

Mike McDaniel's QB decision leaves Miami Dolphins' Zach Wilson with an uncertain future

Wilson may have provided the Dolphins with a veteran backup, but throughout the year, Tagovailoa's struggles were not enough to give McDaniel a reason to promote Wilson. Now that the season is all but over, McDaniel can make a move under the "evaluation umbrella."

Wilson should have been the next man up, but this move for Ewers wasn't unexpected. During training camp, both quarterbacks were relatively even. Throughout the three preseason games, some believed that Wilson could have been leapfrogged.

Against the Browns, McDaniel elevated Ewers to the active roster and made Wilson inactive. Ewers went 5 of 8 for 43 yards in his brief appearance. Since the following week, he has been sent back to emergency quarterback duty.

The Dolphins will have a big decision to make this offseason, but Ewers could make it easier for whoever is making those choices. If Ewers can showcase what he can do over the next three games, the Dolphins will know if they have a reliable backup next season. If Ewers struggles more than what should be expected from a rookie, the Dolphins are going to need a veteran backup.

All of this, however, comes down to what the Dolphins' future is for Tagovailoa. He is the key to all of this moving forward. If Ewers plays well, the Dolphins may be more inclined to explore other options for their starter this offseason.