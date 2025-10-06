Stephen Ross’s patience with Mike McDaniel may have just snapped

The Miami Dolphins' rough season continued on Sunday. Looking to build a winning streak after defeating the New York Jets last week, the Dolphins lost 27-24 to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday after leading 17-0 at one point. The Dolphins' defense couldn't stop Bryce Young, who was two-for-two on fourth downs, and allowed a late touchdown to him with less than two minutes left in regulation.

With the Dolphins struggling as much as they have been, head coach Mike McDaniels is feeling the heat from the fanbase and is considered by some to be the first head coach to be let go this season. Now, McDaniel is feeling the pressure from team owner Stephen Ross.

While speaking with reporters on Monday, McDaniel revealed that he spoke with Ross after the game. McDaniel said that Ross is "really frustrated."



"He was really frustrated, just like I was," McDaniel said Monday, h/t ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "We talked about the challenge ahead to get ready for the Chargers, and that was really the extent of it."

The team owner being frustrated after a loss isn't a good thing, especially given how they lost. As Louis-Jacques points out in the linked article, McDaniel had previously been 10-0 when leading their opponents by three scores. Now, there is a one in the loss column, thanks to the debacle against the Panthers.

McDaniel was brought over after a successful tenure with the San Francisco 49ers, in hopes that he would help get the most out of Tua Tagovailoa, win the AFC East, and make a run to the Super Bowl. That hasn't happened.

Through the first two seasons, the Dolphins did make it into the playoffs, but never made it past the first round. Last season, the Dolphins missed out on the playoffs altogether.

This year, the team regressed further. Tagovailoa is struggling mightily, even before Tyreek Hill's season-ending knee injury.

Add his gargantuan contract, which the Dolphins can't get out of unless they eat a ton of dead money. Plus, the defense ranks near the bottom of the league in terms of yards allowed (386.6) and points allowed per game (29.0).

Look, there is still plenty of time for the Dolphins to turn things around. But based on the five-game sample size, there isn't much to give fans confidence in them being able to do so. If the losses continue to pile up, Ross may have no choice but to clean house when all is said and done.