Dolphins' brutal Thursday loss makes trade deadline drama inevitable

The Miami Dolphins have players who are tradable. They would like to think they can turn things around in 2025, possibly even run it back with a few added pieces over the offseason in 2026. Then there is the reality of the situation.

Another game, another week, another loss for the Mike McDaniel-led and uninspired Dolphins as the team was demolished by the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.



This season, now at 2-7, is all but officially over, but so should be the time for several players as members of the team.

With the trade deadline looming after this weekend, the only choice Chris Grier has is to make moves that will clear cap space and rebuild yet again.

Miami Dolphins Thursday loss to Baltimore Ravens should be the final nail in the 2025 season.

Miami will enter the weekend looking for answers they won't be able to find. Grier needs to be on the phone, and if the offer is even close to being good, he needs to move the chess pieces that are really nothing more than pawns.

Jaelan Phillips may have the most upside in a trade. He is young, energetic, a great team player, and most of all, explosive off the line of scrimmage. Edge-rushers are not easy to find, but the Dolphins can't afford to keep him.

For Grier, the compensation needs to be a third-round pick and nothing less. The Dolphins are likely to get a third-round compensatory pick for Phillips, depending on their activity next offseason in free agency.

What they won't do, and what they shouldn't do, is give him an extension without it coming with a bunch of guarantees in case of injury.

Bradley Chubb is the name that has generated the most speculation. He has a big salary that will drive down the compensation, but the Dolphins would like to get out of that as well. Miami can't expect a compensatory pick because he isn't a free agent in 2026.

A leader on and off the field, Chubb would be a hard one to let go of, but the reality is, Miami isn't going to make the playoffs this year, and no one honestly believes they have a real shot next year, given all the holes. He is nearing the end of his career, so it makes more sense to move on now.

Jordyn Brooks leads the NFL in tackles, but what typically should be a good thing is that the front four are not playing up to their potential. Brooks has been a speculative trade option, and if the Dolphins wanted to move him, they would find suitors.

You can't get rid of everyone, and while Brooks may get a return of a mid-round pick, his value to the team is his leadership, and that can't be replaced. Still, if the offer is right, it would be hard to pass up a move for a guy that won't be on the roster beyond next season.

De'Von Achane is the best running back the Dolphins have had since Jay Ajayi, Lamar Miller, and a slew of other mid-round picks. He is as fast as McDaniel needs in his offense and is deadly out of the backfield as a receiver.

Trading Achane would be one of the worst moves the Dolphins could make unless it's an offer that blows them away. Listening to the offers is not the same as actually having an interest in making a trade.

Jaylen Wright is the perfect candidate to be moved. There are teams in need of running back help, and the former backup to Achane can't get on the active game day roster.

Last week, he played nine snaps. Why are they keeping him around? Another healthy scratch on Thursday night should be the sign to other teams to call.

The Dolphins had a perfect game plan against the Falcons with Wright joining Achane and Ollie Gordon on the field. It was the best run performance of the season for Miami. On Thursday night, they benched Wright again.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is back in Miami, but how many fans actually believe he will be content? He won't be. If the Dolphins can make a move, they should consider it.

I understand it's not a popular opinion, but when the wheels continue to fall off the team bus, Fitzpatrick will be off of it quicker than anyone else. There is a reason the Pittsburgh Steelers traded him.