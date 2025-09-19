Tua Tagovailoa said what no Dolphins fan wants to hear after costly interception

The way Week 3 began on Thursday, Miami Dolphins fans might have been thinking an upset was possible. Early on, the Dolphins were able to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills in shocking fashion, to say the least. But, to confirm fans' worst fear, things started to unravel for Miami.

Late in the fourth quarter, when the Dolphins were driving to try to tie it up at 28 apiece, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made another costly error when it mattered most. His pass intended for Jaylen Waddle, from the Buffalo 21, was picked off by Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard. That all but sealed the deal as the Bills could go on to kick a field goal and win by 10.

After the game, when he was talking with the media, Tagovailoa was, of course, asked quickly about that game-changing interception. His explanation of the play concluded with some staggering words.



"10 out of 10 times, if we're looking at that same thing, I think I'd still try to work that timing, of ... hitting that spot ... I think the linebacker made a great play."

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa could have owned his bad throw, but instead chose to double down

For those who had a hard time tracking that response, Tagovailoa is basically telling us that he would make that same exact throw again if he had the chance. In fact, he would make it 10 times out of 10 if given the same opportunity.

He tried explaining it in a way where he would "try harder" the next time around; whether that be to throw it from a different angle or motion, throw it sooner or later ... no one really knows. Tagovailoa just made it known that he would still try to make that throw if he were in that same situation, and he'd do it 100 percent of the time.

Maybe that's part of this growing trend early in the season. Tagovailoa has had a knack for turning the ball over late in games, and Dolphins fans can't pin that on head coach Mike McDaniel. There are a lot of things that have gone as strikes against McDaniel thus far, but Tagovailoa's interceptions?



Nope.

The fact that he is unwilling to admit to his shortcomings in moments like these only rubs salt in the wounds of Miami fans everywhere. As if the season hasn't been hard enough. As if Tagovailoa's career hasn't been enough of a rollercoaster.



He just had to come out and say that.

