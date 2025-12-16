Tua Tagovailoa remarks from Mike McDaniel spark rookie QB speculation

Monday night was not a good one for Tua Tagovailoa, who couldn't do enough to keep the Miami Dolphins' playoff hopes alive. With the season now all but over, is his job safe for the rest of the season?

Following the game on Monday night, Mike McDaniel wouldn't entertain the thought of putting Tagovailoa's season on ice. Now, between then and the long flight home, something may have changed.

Asked today by reporters if he is considering replacing QB Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel replied, “everything is on the table.” pic.twitter.com/jtJznj0xtD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2025

Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel has no reason not to bench Tua Tagovailoa in favor of Quinn Ewers

The season is washed, and no amount of turnaround is going to save the Dolphins after the MNF loss. McDaniel's job is in the hands of Stephen Ross, and his decision should not be based on what happens in the final three weeks. That, too, should give the head coach enough reason to keep his starter on the bench.

For the Dolphins, evaluation is the key for the final three weeks. If they don't take that approach, they are wasting a valuable opportunity in a season already lost.

Quinn Ewers is the best option to start moving forward, despite Zach Wilson being the number two quarterback. Miami already knows what Wilson brings to the table, just as much as what they know he doesn't. Ewers is different, though. He doesn't have the same experience, and that makes him an unknown.

Getting either quarterback reps makes sense, and if McDaniel is worried about his job, Tagovailoa isn't going to help the situation by playing. The Dolphins are not just deciding for this year; they need to be clear about the 2026 season as well.

Tagovailoa will be the likely starter next year, but knowing they have someone on the roster who can take over if he continues to struggle is important. Just as important as knowing they do not have that guy on the team.

This season has been horrible for Miami, and it has been all about the limitations that Tagovailoa brings into McDaniel's system. Making a change at quarterback could be the move that actually keeps McDaniel employed by the Dolphins, but most fans are at the point where they no longer care if the coach is retained or not.

Miami fans have been dealing with the same rhetoric for more than two decades. The last playoff win came 24 years ago; this year will make 25. Making a change for the sake of change doesn't work, but for the Dolphins, they need to keep changing until they get it right.