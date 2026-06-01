Tua Tagovailoa is taking heat for controversy that misses the mark

Tua Tagovailoa is no longer a problem for the Miami Dolphins. The Atlanta Falcons, on the other hand, are elbows deep in controversy already with the quarterback.

If there is one thing Dolphins fans can say about Tagovailoa without stirring the pot with those fans across the "Tagovailoa-aisle," it's that he shouldn't be allowed near a microphone.

To be fair, the former Dolphins quarterback tries to be honest or funny, and sometimes his words are taken out of context. For Tua, he just needs to read the room.

Miami Dolphins' former QB Tua Tagovailoa is making waves after recent comments

Following a Falcons practice, Tagovailoa met with the media. It didn't take long for his voice to create a storm big enough to sweep the NFL. Speaking about his young children, Tua made it clear where his focus is.

"That's my first job, and I'm a part-time football player."

That comment is the headline. That line is the headline. The problem? Football isn't part-time and taken just as a 10-word statement. Tagovailoa is being vilified when, in reality, he was only speaking about his family.

"I have a three-year-old who is going to be four, and I have a two-year-old. A boy and a girl. I think it's the best man. That's my first job, and I'm a part-time football player. I'm glad I just get to live my dream out and still get to play, be blessed."

The week hasn't been good for Tagovailoa in the media. Several local Miami stations poked holes in his comments, and social media was buzzing after they were made public. Admittedly, I was laughing. I'm not a fan of Tagovailoa the football player, but I love Tagovailoa the family man.

What the Falcons are finding out is that Tua is so polarizing that everything he says will be dissected. Wait until the season starts and he gets behind a mic.

The last two years in the NFL haven't been good for Tua on the field or behind the podium. He has thrown his coaches and teammates under the bus. He has blamed others for the team's failures and has made excuses for his own.

This time around, there is no reason to be critical of the QB. Every player will tell you that their family is number one, and most of us would tell you that our families are the most important as well.

For Tagovailoa, it's a matter of impression, semantics, and verbiage. Yes, Tua should not have said "part-time job." He should have said, "number two priority." Had he said the latter, this wouldn't be a story at all, and it shouldn't be now.