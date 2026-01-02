Dolphins turn to a Hall of Fame QB for help with a massive GM decision

Ever since the Miami Dolphins and long-time general manager Chris Grier parted ways in the middle of this season, there has been plenty of speculation about what direction owner Stephen Ross would go for his next GM. It seems like he is trying to be as thorough as possible in his search, as the Dolphins are reportedly bringing in a surprising name to be a consultant.

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman will now be one of the voices in the room as Miami in their search. Aikman, currently a commentator for ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast, has plenty of connections across the league thanks to his many years as a player and broadcaster.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted in his announcement of the move that the role is temporary, expected to last just for the length of the search for Miami's next GM. With that being said, what can fans expect from Aikman and his influence on who may be given the job?

Troy Aikman's inclusion in Miami Dolphins' GM search could mean a big departure from the status quo

Current interim GM Champ Kelly seemed like he had a decent chance to keep the job past this season, as he already has plenty of experience working with Ross and the rest of the Dolphins' higher-ups. The decision to bring in an outside voice like Aikman, however, suggests that everything is on the table.

Aikman was rather critical of the Dolphins during their Monday night loss to the Steelers a few ago, so I have a hard time believing he will be in favor of keeping things in place as they are currently. Not that he will have final say by any means, that will obviously be Ross himself. But his opinion will have weight as someone who has been around the game for as long as he has.

One name that immediately stands out is Will McClay, Vice President of Player Personnel for the Dallas Cowboys. Aikman, of course, played his entire career with the Cowboys, and he still has plenty of ties to the organization today. McClay has been a big part of a very effective Cowboys front office for over two decades, starting as a scout back in 2002 and in his current role since 2017.

The Cowboys may have struggled to get over the hump, but their ability to find and develop talent is not in question. McClay did just sign a five-year extension to stay with Dallas, but the chance to be the top dog for a historic franchise may be enough to make a deal come together.

If not McClay, an outside hire of some kind feels far more likely now than before Aikman was brought in.