Dolphins' veteran QB search may have just expanded after Falcons QB decision

Let's see if we can connect some of the dots around the NFL's big news this week. Kirk Cousins will be released by the Atlanta Falcons ahead of free agency's start. The Miami Dolphins need a veteran backup quarterback. There, the dots are connected.

Miami continues to be the top team mentioned when soon-to-be free agent QB Malik Willis hits the market. The Willis to Miami dots are even closer than Miami's simple need of a veteran backup, but as the days go by, Willis' contract seems to continue inflating.

Most in the media believe that the Dolphins, Browns, Cardinals, and possibly another team or two, could drive his price into the $30 to $40 milllion range. That's a bit outside for the Dolphins, who won't have that kind of money to throw around. So Cousins won't be an option either.

#Falcons GM Ian Cunningham confirmed on @929TheGame that Kirk Cousins will be released in March on the first day of the new league year, making him a free agent.



Cousins earned $100M during his two seasons with Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/gFKAXXBl8p — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 24, 2026

Kirk Cousin's release could give the Miami Dolphins the veteran backup they desperately need

Cousins signed with the Falcons in 2024. His contract paid him an average of $45 million per year. It's unlikely he draws those same numbers, but like Willis, his contract will be much higher than the Dolphins want to pay.

At this point in his career, he is a backup with starting capability, but the Dolphins don't need a starter; they have Quinn Ewers for this year and should run the season back with him behind center while they groom a draft pick.

Cousins is carrying himself around on name only. It's amazing how much money the journeyman QB has made over his career that started in Washington and moved to Minnesota three years later.

Whether or not Cousins becomes a player the Dolphins take a look at or not depends on what his contract demands are. Miami would be better off giving that kind of money to Willis on the chance he can develop into a franchise starter. Unlike Willis, Cousins no longer has youth on his side, and frankly, his play has been consistently declining.

Miami's best route is to take some time and not rush into any decisions. The bigger picture shouldn't unfold until after the 2026 season, when Miami could be looking at a top-5 draft pick with a lot better options than they have now.

If the Dolphins want a veteran QB on the roster, they should look at guys like Marcus Mariota or Jimmy Garoppolo rather than the higher-priced QBs. Whoever takes over the QB position will be a bridge to the next first-round draft pick. As for Cousins, save the money.