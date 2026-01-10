Dolphins veteran's days are numbered after stunning Mike McDaniel firing

Mike McDaniel may very well interview for a couple of head coaching jobs around the NFL, and maybe someone will be desperate enough to give him one. But he won't be calling the shots for the Miami Dolphins anymore.

With McDaniel gone, it's logical to believe the coaching staff will shake up as well. Anthony Weaver isn't a lock to be gone, but probably will. Frank Smith, however, doesn't have a lot of leg to stand on, given that he didn't call the plays for the Dolphins.

If Smith joins McDaniel, the chances of tight end Darren Waller returning are likely dropping by the minute.

Darren Waller just lost his Miami Dolphins protection that could have given him another year

Waller looked good most of the time he was on the field, but the problem was getting him on the field. His history with the Dolphins OC was a big reason he came to the Dolphins via a trade with the Giants. McDaniel loved Waller, but with both coaches now likely gone, the soon-to-be-free agent may find it in his best interest to look elsewhere for work.

Waller's contract will end in March when free agency begins. Had McDaniel stayed, Waller had a good chance of returning; that's no longer the case. The bigger question is whether or not Waller wants to continue playing at all.

He spent the 2024 season on the reserve/retired list after burning out with the Giants. The decision to continue playing had as much to do with Smith and McDaniel as the money. That too is a consideration the Dolphins will need to take under advisement.

Miami can't afford luxury pieces, and Waller is that. Outplayed the last month by Greg Dulcich, Waller's lack of availability has been a concern all year. McDaniel covered for him throughout camp and even through the first three weeks of the season, but an IR designation was almost inevitable.

There may not be many options available to Miami, but there are some. Whether via free agency or the draft, Miami can replace Waller with equal production, given the number of games he was healthy enough to play in.