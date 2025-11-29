Veterans’ IR return gives Mike McDaniel the aggressive boost he’s been craving

When the Miami Dolphins take the field on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, one player is going to look like a new addition. Austin Jackson has been out since Week 1 due to a toe injury. He was placed on injured reserve after that game.

Mike McDaniel is excited to get him back on the field. Jackson is returning to practice after his activation window was opened ahead of their game in Madrid. While the right tackle missed that game, he is set to play in Week 13. With the latest James Daniels news, it comes at a great time.

McDaniel made it clear that Jackson brings more than just leadership to the team and is pumped to see the physicality he brings to the offense return.

Austin Jackson is going to make the Dolphins' offense run smoother, but can he stay healthy?

The Dolphins' OT has struggled with his health throughout his six-year NFL career. He has yet to play in all 17 games at any point, coming close twice when he appeared in 16 games. After missing nine games in 2024, Jackson has missed all but one this year.

"That competitive, violent play style he aggressively attacks people with is infectious. Him being in the huddle is infectious. I'm quite literally fired up about his aggressiveness." Mike McDaniel

Jackson has proven to be a valuable asset to the offensive line, but availability is the biggest problem. The Dolphins could opt to move on from Jackson next season, but his contract isn't one the team should absorb given the likely release of Tyreek Hill and possible cut of Bradley Chubb.

Releasing Jackson would only save the team about $2 million and change. They would eat $13.7 million. It might be better just to keep their fingers crossed that he can stay healthy. Following the 2026 season, Jackson's contract is voidable.

Fans should expect the Dolphins' offense to run more smoothly with Jackson returning. If what McDaniel is saying about his aggressive play is true, that too would be a welcome change. Entering the season, Jackson was one of the offensive leaders. Chris Grier specifically said that other linemen consistently gravitate toward him for advice. Miami needs that type of leadership as they attempt to salvage their season.