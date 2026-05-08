Dolphins waste no time giving away Jaylen Waddle's 17 as they reveal rookie numbers

The Miami Dolphins are holding their first rookie mini camp of the 2026 season. In another week, those rookies will be joined by the veterans who voluntarily attend the sessions. It's the Dolphins' first chance to walk them through their expectations.

With those players arriving, the Dolphins are also handing out their jerseys, and for the first time, they have a number to go with their names. Somewhat surprisingly, one of those numbers is 17, just worn by the recently traded Jaylen Waddle.

Rookie numbers are here 🔢 pic.twitter.com/tSzWnpxred — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 7, 2026

The Miami Dolphins start rookie mini camp by giving players their jersey numbers, including one rookie receiving Jaylen Waddle's 17

Miami announced what uniform numbers their rookies will wear this year. Camp began on Friday, and fans can now put a name to the numbers. Shortly after the draft, there was a report that Jacob Rodriguez and Chris Johnson were the 6th and 7th best selling NFL jerseys of this year's NFL draft class.

Several rookie players were given numbers that many fans will soon look to replace previously purchased jerseys with new name plates.

Rookie edge rusher Trey Moore will now wear Jaylen Waddle's 17, while Tyreek Hill's number 10 will be worn by second-round pick Jacob Rodriguez. Interestingly enough, number 83, once owned by Mark Clayton, has been worn by a different player each of the last five seasons. WR Kevin Coleman, Jr. hopes he lasts longer than a single season.

The undrafted rookies also got their numbers, including Mason Reiger, who will wear number 90. Last season, Kenneth Grant wore the number, but changed this offseason. Grant will now wear Richmond Webb's number 78.

Most fans won't put too much stock into what numbers players wear anymore unless it's a jersey they want to buy. Players tend to change numbers more regularly than they used to. As a number becomes available, some players who have worn it previously in college or even in high school form a special bond with it.

For players in all sports, numbers are their identity, so it's not surprising some will give up hundreds of thousands in compensation to someone on a roster who is already wearing it.

Drafted rookie numbers

3 - Chris Johnson - CB

7 - Caleb Douglas - WR

10 - Jacob Rodriguez - LB

17 - Trey Moore - Edge

18 - Chris Bell - WR

19 - Kyle Louis - LB

31 - Michael Traffe - S

49 - Seydou Traore - TE

57 - Max Llwellyn - Edge

63 - D.J. Campbell - OL

74 - Kadyn Proctor - OL

82 - Will Kacmarek - TE

83 - Kevin Coleman - WR

Undrafted rookie numbers

16 - Mark Gronowski - QB

30 - Anthony Hankerson - RB

37 - Le'Veon Moss - RB

41 - Louis Moore - Safety

43 - Donaven McCulley - WR

59 - Rodney McGraw - Edge

62 - Jim Bonifas - C

79 - Kevin Cline - T

90 - Mason Reiger - Edge

95 - Rene Konga - DL

98 - Kahl Il Saunders - DL