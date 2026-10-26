Dolphins' Week 7 locker room celebration was the release of 5 weeks of frustration

There is nothing more special than being in a locker room after a big victory. For the Miami Dolphins, that celebration was because this victory was their first.

Jeff Hafley promised all of his players a game ball after his players doused him with water as they celebrated their first win of the Jeff Hafley era.

Belief.



Step inside the locker room after our Week 7 win 🔊 pic.twitter.com/i20aJA405x — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 25, 2026

Miami Dolphins fans get to celebrate victory Monday for the first time in 2026

It's one game, and every Dolphins fan knows it, but it is also a sigh of relief that this team will not go winless. The Dolphins are 1-5, and at the end of the day, one win keeps you out of the history books.

The Dolphins' celebration in the locker room may seem a bit much, but this team has been working far too hard, and it's clear that the emotions and effort they've put into the concept and themselves have paid off.

Through the first six weeks, Hafley preached patience. He asked his team to trust the process and let everything build accordingly. Each week, the Dolphins improved from game to game. Some of those improvements were clear; others were not so clear.

All that hard work poured into the locker room on Sunday afternoon, and even the typically mild-mannered Hafley couldn't help himself; he gave the players credit and made it about them rather than himself.

"You deserve this," Hafley told his players in the locker room. "You work so hard; stick together, you build, you don't flinch, you don't ask for anything."

The Dolphins still have a long way to go. The next several weeks will give them another tough series of games that include the Patriots and Lions at home the next two weeks, then the Colts and Bills on the road, before getting a rematch with the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami has a real shot at coming out of those games with two more wins, as they should be able to handle the Colts and Jets a second time. By then, Miami's toughest schedule will be in front of them as they take on the Broncos, Bears, Packers, Chargers, Bills, and Patriots.

Hafley told his team to enjoy the victory, but he made it clear they were heading back to the grindstone when they returned to the practice field.

A small victory for sure, but a victory that shows the players this system works.