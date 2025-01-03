Dolphins won't have to look far for next head coach if Mike McDaniel fails in 2025

The Miami Dolphins will not be parting ways with head coach Mike McDaniel after this season, but after the 2025 season, things look a lot different.

There is a lot that needs to happen for McDaniel to stick around beyond the 2025 campaign. First, they have to play a lot better than they have in 2024, but McDaniel himself has to grow as a coach, something he hasn't done in three full seasons in the position.

Any questions about McDaniel's future ended when owner Dolphins owner Stephen Ross threw him a game ball after he led the team to a win over the San Fransisco 49ers in Week 16. It was a somewhat meaningless game that kept Miami's playoff hopes alive, but for Ross, it was an exclamation point to his support of the coach.

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver, asked how he will prepare for any head coaching interviews: Last night "spoke to my agent. He said: What are you doing to prepare for those opportunities? Absolutely nothing. [I'm just focusing on this game]. Just praying to get the help we need. If… — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 2, 2025

McDaniel should enter the 2025 season on the hot seat. The Dolphins have underperformed in 2024 and a repeat won't keep McDaniel employed. If McDaniel does lose his job, his replacement may already be on the staff.

Anthony Weaver has created a top-10 defense in one year as Miami's defensive coordinator. He has done so without his best defenders, Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips. He has done so with his safeties underperforming and his offense not giving them great situational play. Weaver has the makings of not just a good coach but a great one.

Like McDaniel, the players love playing for Weaver. Unlike McDaniel, Weaver holds them accountable. He doesn't act like they are his friends, and there seems to be a clear line between the respect and the position.

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will be a sought-after coaching candidate as early as 2025

There is speculation that Weaver could be interviewed for a couple of the 2025 head coaching vacancies but the chances of him landing a job this year seem a little tougher than they might be next offseason. This could be good for the Dolphins. He will get interview experience but if McDaniel fails, Weaver might be the best option to take over.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was thrilled about Weaver getting the Miami defensive coordinator job, and when he talked about Weaver, he said he would make a great head coach someday. Weaver is showing he has the ability to relate to players and get a lot of them.

Miami will likely lose Weaver after the 2025 season especially if the Dolphins have a good season defensively. Weaver's job with Miami's defense has put GMs on notice and that will inevitably open the pathway for him to get a head coaching job.

