Mike McDaniel’s baffling Quinn Ewers decision has Dolphins fans fuming

The Miami Dolphins are now 2-6, but they are a long way from turning their season around. Winning in Week 8 might have staved off some real change, but internally, they are blinded by their hopes and dreams for a season already out of control.

Two weeks ago, Zach Wilson was the backup quarterback to Tua Tagovailoa. Mike McDaniel thought it would be better for Quinn Ewers to hold the position in Week 7, but he didn't have that opinion against the Falcons. Ewers was the emergency quarterback, and Wilson was back to No. 2 on the depth chart.

After Miami's week 8 victory, Mike McDaniel revealed that Wilson will remain the Dolphins' backup quarterback. He did note that it's not a permanent decision, but he believes it's the best for the team.

Zach Wilson will remain the Dolphins' backup quarterback



Mike McDaniel said that could change over time, but for now it's the "best thing" for the team — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 28, 2025

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel demoting Quinn Ewers to QB3 doesn't make any sense

If the Dolphins are going to turn their season around, they will need to beat the Ravens on Thursday night, the Bills in Week 10, and then travel to Spain to beat the Commanders in Week 11. If they can pull that off, they will still be below .500, but very clearly heading in the right direction.

It's a big ask for any team at this level, let alone one that has played particularly badly through eight weeks. This season is no longer hinging on Tagovailoa staying healthy; it's just about getting through the year and giving reps to younger players.

McDaniel said that right now, Zach Wilson is the best option to back up Tagovailoa, and that will remain the case until he is given a reason to change it.

"I believe that the best thing for our football team, in relief duty or due to injury, is for Zach Wilson to be the number 2." Mike McDaniel

While McDaniel also said he will not turn his back on competition, he has made up his mind to stick with Wilson for the foreseeable future, and, frankly, that is a problem.

A turnaround and potential playoff run will still be shouldered by Tagovailoa's ability to stay healthy and perform at a high level. Barring that turnaround, the season is over. If the Dolphins are looking to their backup quarterback due to injury or in relief, Ewers is the most logical option.

Miami knows what Zach Wilson can and can't do. There is plenty of tape that showcases his struggles in the league. The Dolphins have to start thinking about the future. Wilson is on a one-year deal and will likely be gone after this season.

Keeping Ewers on the sideline is not allowing him the opportunity to grow at the position. He is mobile enough to get out of trouble, but at some point, you have to find out what you drafted, whether that player is a first-round pick or a seventh-round selection.

The Dolphins will eventually have to put down their dreams of making the playoffs in 2025, and when they do, they need to start thinking about the future, like most fans are already doing. At that point, maybe it will be Ewers who takes over that backup role, but right now, it's just confusing.