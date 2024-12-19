Mike McDaniel comments on possible NFL return of former Dolphins QB

When the 2024 season is over, the Miami Dolphins will have to make a decision on their backup quarterback position, and everything should be on the table. Even previous players.

The days of Skylar Thompson should be over. Teams give up on starting quarterbacks much sooner than the Dolphins have given Thompson. After three years on the roster, Thompson continued to struggle with the offensive system. The practice squad suits him well, and there is no harm in keeping him there.

Tyler Huntley was the best backup Miami could hope for, given the free agent market when Tua Tagovailoa went down in week two, but he didn't show much when he was on the field. Listed as the primary backup to Tagovailoa now, his future should also be in question. Miami needs better options.

Former Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater recently shared on NFL Network that he's potentially looking to make it back to the NFL. The problem is, Bridgewater wasn't all that great during his time with Miami, either.

Bridgewater has come back into the spotlight after he recently helped lead Miami Northwestern High School to a Florida state championship in his first year as the team's head coach.

Mike McDaniel shares thoughts on Teddy Bridgewater rejoining the Miami Dolphins

Mike McDaniel didn't summarily wave off the notion when asked on Wednesday if the former Dolphins quarterback could return to the team this season.

"We’ll see if they come down stays consistent from his championship win, but I would support him doing whatever. He’s one of my favorites.



...All of his teammates were watching from afar. I knew probably five minutes after the game was over that they’d won. We’ve been following it all season, so it’s really cool."

A return of Bridgewater to Miami wouldn't improve the Dolphins' roster. Bridgewater started against the New York Jets in 2022, his only season with Miami and he suffered a concussion on the first play.

He wound up starting one more game for Miami in the 2022 season, but he finished 0-2 as a starter, throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions during his time on the field.

More Dolphins News and Analysis