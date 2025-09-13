Mike McDaniel is facing Dolphins crossroads earlier than anyone expected

The New England Patriots are coming to town, and the Miami Dolphins are in an unenviable position: they have to find a way to win.

Miami backed itself into a corner after Week 1, and since that game, things have spiraled downward. It's because of this that the Dolphins can't afford to take another loss, or they will risk a much deeper tailspin they can't recover from.

Tua Tagovailoa has not lost to the Patriots in his career, but he has also never beaten a Mike Vrabel-coached team. On Sunday, one of those streaks will end.

Dolphins' biggest challenge in Week 2 is the battle they will fight within

As we said, a lot has happened in the aftermath of Week 1. James Daniels has been placed on IR with a designation to return, Storm Duck is out with an ankle injury, and the team called a "players only" meeting. That is never a good sign.

Mike McDaniel has not lost the team yet, but this week could be the catalyst for Stephen Ross to start thinking about the endgame for his time in Miami. The Dolphins are a mess, but it isn't all McDaniel. It starts at the top with ownership, and of course, Chris Grier.

On Sunday, between 11 a.m. and noon prior to kickoff, a banner will be flown over the stadium that says, "Fire Grier." The money was raised through a GoFundMe account that easily surpassed the goal. That is a profound statement, regardless of whether or not Ross or Tom Garfinkel sees the actual banner.

On the field, McDaniel has to be more decisive in his approach to the team. Defensively, Anthony Weaver has to get his players together and do whatever he needs to do to stop the freelancing play some of his players did last week.

The Dolphins are at a crossroads no one expected this early in the season. A bad game like last weekend will likely disconnect the players from McDaniel in a way he can't recover. A close loss will hurt their opportunities to make the postseason.

Miami will face all three of its rivals in the next three games, including the Bills in Buffalo four days after they face the Patriots. In any other season, a must-win game in Week 2 would be out of the question, but this team isn't built with the leadership on and off the field to overcome this kind of adversity, something McDaniel has often preached.

