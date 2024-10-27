Mike McDaniel has NSFW response to Dolphins' concerning Week 8 loss
For better or for worse, Mike McDaniel's always going to deliver at the postgame podium.
The Dolphins' coach is one of the better quotes on any team in football, and his candid answers have been a hit with Miami fans since basically his first day on the job. But as the Dolphins continue putting in uninspiring efforts in losses – like Week 8's gut-punch against the Cardinals – McDaniels' demeanor isn't hitting quite the same way for fans anymore.
Even with Tua Tagovailoa back under center and playing relatively well, the Dolphins were a mess – especially in the second half – and now face the uphill battle of all uphill battles to catch the Bills for a division title. They'd have to finish the season, at worst, 7-3 over the last 10 games to compete for a Wild Card spot, and NFL.com had them with only a 6% chance of making the playoffs heading into Sunday's game.
While speaking with media after the loss, McDaniel didn't hold back when asked about whether or not teams are going to underestimate the Dolphins the rest of the season because of their underwhelming record.
Mike McDaniel makes it clear that no one's feeling sorry for the Dolphins
"I know one thing," McDaniel said. "And it's that, you know, pardon my french, but no opponent that we play the rest of the year will give a s---."
I mean, he's not wrong! It's a cliche to talk about how no one cares about another team's record, but it's a cliche for a reason – especially with all the skill players that the Dolphins have, it's not like anyone's going to sleep on them just because they lost a bunch of games with their third-string QB. No one's going to lose track of Tyreek Hill any time soon, and while the Dolphins may have forgotten about Jaylen Waddle, other teams probably haven't.
Admittedly, this isn't the most insightful answers – and his biggest critics could/will probably call it something a bit meaner – but it is an extremely Mike McDaniel answer. It's candid, kinda funny in a quirky way, long-winded, and doesn't leave much to be interpreted. It's not going to help them win any more games, but it's refreshing to hear nonetheless.