Mike McDaniel just said the quiet part out loud about Tua Tagovailoa's future

The Mike McDaniel Show will continue at least through the 2025 season after Stephen Ross has made it clear that no decision on his head coach will be made sooner, barring catastrophe. That may not include losing every game left on the schedule.

The same can't be said about Tua Tagovailoa, who, despite his name being mentioned as a possible trade chip (which is unlikely to happen), is still expected to start. That, too, could change.

McDaniel met with the media for the first time since Chris Grier was relieved of his duties. It was also the first time he had spoken about the narrative surrounding his quarterback. Most believe the best option for the Dolphins is to play rookie Quinn Ewers. We may be getting closer to that happening.

"You are on the field to give us the best chance to win and when he doesn't give us the best chance to win, you adjust," said McDaniel.

Mike McDaniel is not opposed to benching Tua Tagovailoa when the time comes

In regards to benching the quarterback, McDaniel said, "All things, in football, are on the table."

The coach isn't going to throw his quarterback under the bus just yet, but there is a bigger statement being made that isn't being spoken. For now, McDaniel's job may still be tied to the success on the field. If Ross gives him approval to bench Tagovailoa without having his job on the line, this move may come a lot sooner.

It's clear that while McDaniel believes, and said, that Tagovailoa gives them the best chance to beat the Buffalo Bills, at some point, that may change if the quarterback continues to play the way he has in recent weeks.

This is a fluid situation that will require monitoring, but after telling the media he expected his quarterback "Not to throw 10 interceptions," there are understandably more doubts than ever.

If Tagovailoa is, however, benched over performance, it may be one that signals a greater consequence when the NFL season is over.