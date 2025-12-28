Mike McDaniel may be the reason the Dolphins fall short again in 2026

Despite two conflicting reports on the future of Mike McDaniel, we have to assume that he will return again in 2026. That won't sit well with many fans, but if he does return, he could also be the reason the Miami Dolphins fail for the third season in a row.

The Dolphins can't afford to get off to a slow start. Their opponents are not entirely set yet, but most are already known, and many are playoff teams. If the Dolphins take a similar path they did this year, the Dolphins are going to fail, and they may not get on a win streak to cast doubt on their future.

Miami's head coach is not looking at a comforting return to his 2023 season. In fact, it's more likely they struggle early and often.

The lack of an experienced quarterback and more roster turnover is set to doom the Miami Dolphins

McDaniel's biggest problem may be at quarterback. The Dolphins' head coach tends to be far too confident in relying on players who may struggle. Next year, he may not have a choice. If the Dolphins part ways with Tua Tagovailoa, his options will be Quinn Ewers, a free agent veteran, or a draft pick, maybe all three.

The Dolphins coach must stand up to the next GM and make it clear that he needs a better roster. If the Dolphins go into next season as they did at the start of this year, nothing will change, and owner Stephen Ross's appreciation and liking toward his coach will have been for nothing.

It isn't likely going to be a case of McDaniel losing the team, as so many speculated; it may just be as simple as not having the personnel to run his system or to improve on defense. This is where the problem gets bigger.

McDaniel can't stick to what he has been doing for the last four years. He has made the mistake of believing that any quarterback can run his system without simplifying it. Inexperience at the position could necessitate him doing that, and it isn't likely that he will.

If the team can't run his offense, and he can't adapt it to fit the players he has, the Dolphins' season will end before it gets started.

Of course, right now, the question remains. Will Mike McDaniel be retained for a 5th season by Stephen Ross?