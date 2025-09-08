Mike McDaniel proven wrong and Dolphins fans are left bracing for the fallout

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins got embarrassed by the Indianapolis Colts. Afterwards, the talking media heads had a field day with how they played.

Monday kicked off with a Mike McDaniel press conference that couldn't have gone any worse, until it did.

McDaniel has to be feeling the heat of job security after how last season ended and this one has begun, but if there were any positives to the opening loss, the Dolphins head coach believes it's the fact that it can't get any worse.



Yes, that is what he told the press, but it is about to get worse.

Miami Dolphins have to find answers after possibly losing three starters ahead of Week 2.

Early in the game against the Colts, Miami guard James Daniels went down with an injury on offense, and then Storm Duck suffered an injury on the defensive side of the ball. Later in the matchup, they also lost offensive lineman Austin Jackson to an injury.

McDaniel has been asked about the injury situations, but fans have quickly realized that the starting right side of the Dolphins' line could be Larry Borom and Kion Smith. That is, by definition, worse than what they opened up the season with.

McDaniel said that Daniels will miss at least a couple of weeks and that he will be reevaluated later to decide on whether or not a roster move needs to be made. The Dolphins are anemic when it comes to depth across the offensive line.

The extent of Jackson's injury isn't known yet. He is dealing with a toe injury that has kept him sidelined in the past. McDaniel would not say whether or not he will be available to play in Week 2 against the New England Patriots or if he will be out longer.

On the defensive side of the ball, Duck is going to miss at least a couple of weeks with an ankle issue. With Duck out, Rasul Douglas or Jack Jones will likely slide outside. Miami is still dealing with Ethan Bonner's injury, and it's unknown when he will be back on the field.

Miami's cornerback room and offensive line unit are two of the weakest on the team, so any loss of starting-caliber players is going to be problematic. Losing three is going to be a nightmare should Jackson miss time.

Then, of course, there is Dolphins tight end, Darren Waller. McDaniel was non-committal as to whether or not he will play next week, but did say he is trying to get on the field.

With two games in 11 days, it's hard to see an avenue where Waller actually gets on the field. Miami made the decision not to put him on IR to begin the season, and that continues to look like a mistake.

If McDaniel said the positive takeaway from Sunday was that it couldn't get worse, then he is living a dream, because fans are well aware of what the backups to these starters look like, and it isn't good.

