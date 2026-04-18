Mike McDaniel’s hints paved way for Chargers to land ex-Dolphin

Sometimes, when you want a player bad enough, you have to go the extra mile to make sure the powers in charge get the message. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel did just that after joining the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dolphins fans were not too upset with McDaniel's departure, but there were times when his quirky nature was endearing to the fan base. It didn't take long for Los Angeles GM Joe Hortiz to get firsthand experience dealing with that side of the coach.

#Chargers OC Mike McDaniel printed out wanted posters for Keaton Mitchell and Alec Ingold, and put the posters up on GM Joe Hortiz’s wall pic.twitter.com/6e1HdV05eY — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) April 17, 2026

Mike McDaniel wasted no time letting his new boss know he wanted former Miami Dolphins FB Alec Ingold

As Horitz explains in the video, McDaniel put up "Wanted" posters of players he wanted them to sign. When Alec Ingold was released, McDaniel had a poster on Hortiz's wall.

Ingold signed with the Chargers shortly after being released by the Dolphins. Miami reportedly offered him another deal, but Ingold turned it down. It's unclear how much lower the offer was, but the two sides were too far apart. The Dolphins released him.

It's not a surprise that the fullback would join his former head coach. Under McDaniel, Ingold enjoyed the best statistical seasons of his NFL career despite only producing two total rushing touchdowns and one receiving score.

The new regime in Miami has yet to replace him on the offense. That isn't a surprise, despite Bobby Slowik taking over the offense and running a style similar to McDaniel's. Jon-Eric Sullivan isn't going to use a draft pick on the position either, but he could dip into the undrafted market to fill that need.

Several players stand out at the position this year. Jackson Acker of Wisconsin is a pure FB who can line up outside as an extra blocker on the line. Another name to keep an eye on is Iowa's Hayden Large, who plays both FB and TE.

Miami will get its chance to show it didn't make a mistake later this year when the Chargers, McDaniel, and Ingold all make their way to Hard Rock Stadium.

Over the past two months, Sullivan has worked to unravel the mess left by Chris Grier and the head coach. So far, fans have been impressed with the way he and Jeff Hafley have taken control of the team.