Mike McDaniel said something about De'Von Achane fans never expected

De'Von Achane entered the NFL with his last name being mispronounced; no one is doing so now. Some players elevate those around them. Jordyn Brooks is a great example of that. Then there are those players who make others want to play better. Achane is that guy.

On Wednesday, Mike McDaniel made a comment about Achane that should have every fan looking at the offensive line in a completely different way. Miami's line is playing a lot better, and it might be because they don't want to let Achane down.

"He (Achane) is so tight with the offensive line that he has players playing for him." Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel praises De'Von Achane for how he elevates the Dolphins

Citing his college tape, McDaniel said that Achane has always been more than just speed. He uses his quickness to avoid big hits and tackles, thus making defenders hit him in ways that minimize the contact. It's a reminder that size doesn't always mean everything in terms of ability to break tackles.

Miami's coach also said that the line is taking a lot of pride in how Achane is playing. "They believe if they can leave Achane with one defender, that he can beat them. They want to keep the guy they are blocking from pursuit." McDaniel specifically said that Julian Hill is always looking to find someone to block that might spring Achane.

Like Brooks on the defense, Miami is finding leadership by example that other players are gravitating toward. With so much youth on the team, leaders must emerge from the shadows, not because their position says they should be a leader, but because the play of the player stands out. With Achane, it stands out.

When other players don't want to let others down, that is when a team's culture starts to change because it is no longer a selfish team looking out for themselves. If the Dolphins can continue to add talent to the offensive line, who knows how productive Achane can become.