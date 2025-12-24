Mike McDaniel says the quiet part out loud about Tua after benching

Tua Tagovailoa was a broken quarterback when Mike McDaniel arrived to coach the Miami Dolphins. He made him better by focusing his offense on what the young QB did well. Three seasons later, the two are headed for a breakup.

The problem has been a consistent one: Tagovailoa isn't growing as the offense changes. Sure, McDaniel may not be the most consistent play caller, but the QB's inability to develop within the system as it changes is a larger problem.

Earlier this week, McDaniel met with the press, and when he spoke about why his highly-paid quarterback was now the emergency third QB and not the backup, it became clearer that the path for Tagovailoa's future career is going to take him out of Miami.

Mike McDaniel leaves little room for doubt about Tua Tagovailoa's future with the Miami Dolphins

I have previously said there was a higher road to take here. McDaniel easily could have made this less about benching a six-year starter and more about an evaluation of a younger guy. "We are eliminated from the playoffs and need to see what we have in Quinn Ewers." Short, simple, to the point, and it doesn't throw anyone under the bus.

McDaniel didn't do that, and when given an opportunity to do so again on Monday, he chose to make it clear that his quarterback was benched.

🎥 Mike McDaniel on making Tua Tagovailoa QB3: "Losing your starting job and then the forecast of [Tua] taking less reps and then throwing him out there, I thought it was setting him up for failure... it's best for all parties." (@MiamiDolphins) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/rZYldCWEAg — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) December 22, 2025

After six seasons in the NFL, there is no setting a starting quarterback up for failure. Tagovailoa should be perfectly fine with being benched in favor of getting reps for a rookie. Being moved to the 3rd string isn't a problem either. "We kept Zach Wilson at number two in case Ewers struggled. We would have the opportunity to further evaluate him as well ahead of the 2026 offseason."

No, McDaniel didn't take that easy out either. Instead, he said, "Losing your starting job." That isn't a we are evaluating someone else, that's a direct, "Tua lost his job because he wasn't playing well," comment.

In a recent article by Kyle Crabbs on AZ Sports, the author picked up an interesting tidbit from a national NFL insider that many of us summarily missed. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero talked about the QB situation in Miami. As Crabbs pointed out, this is a big talking point that isn't being discussed.

"The difference you saw on the field is also the difference (Dolphins) had seen off of it." Tom Pelissero

This is problematic on so many levels. Tagovailoa hasn't just regressed; as a leader, he isn't leading either. Now, the prospect of off-field regression is also a reason to scratch your head.

McDaniel has had every opportunity to quell the talk about his quarterback's situation, and he continues to confirm that Tagovailoa was benched and that there is no other reason. McDaniel simply had enough of his quarterback's lack of conviction, attention to detail, preparation, and maturity. If that isn't opening the door, I don't know what is.