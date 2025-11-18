Mike McDaniel says what every fan already knows about De'Von Achane disrespect

The Miami Dolphins made the decision not to trade De'Von Achane at the deadline, and it looks like a better move with each passing game. Several teams made the mistake of not offering more than they were willing to pay to Champ Kelly. In Miami, Achane still isn't a nationally known name, and Mike McDaniel knows why.

McDaniel spoke with the media on Monday following the team's return from Spain. One of the questions he was asked was about Achane's league-wide recognition, specifically why he isn't getting the same credibility as his fellow running backs.

McDaniel wasted no time with his answer, "I think that comes when your team is winning."

Miami Dolphins' De'Von Achane continues to prove he is one of the NFL's best running backs

Fans may never know who pounded their fists to draft Achane, but it was one of the best moves the Dolphins could have made. Now, they need to get him under contract beyond the 2026 season. Achane is only going to get better, and while he fits perfectly in McDaniel's system, he will fit just as well in someone else's.

Good football players know how to adapt and adjust their game. They know how to learn a new system. In the case of Achane, he is more than just a speedy running back. A viable pass catcher and blocker, Achane is a well-rounded runner who can also be physical when he needs to be.

Achane isn't one of those names that gets mentioned in the same circles as Bijan Robinson or Jonathan Taylor, but that looks to be changing. He currently ranks fourth in total yards from scrimmage and is only one of three running backs in Dolphins history to have three straight seasons with more than 800 yards. Larry Csonka and Karim Abdul-Jabbar are the other two.

Achane is also the first Miami running back since Reggie Bush to record back-to-back seasons of 900 yards or more. The Dolphins have had considerable success with mid-round running backs. It is one of the few positions they have actually drafted consistently well. Now they may finally be able to keep one around longer than their rookie contract.