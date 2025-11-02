Minkah Fitzpatrick's Dolphins fate now feels painfully obvious after latest rumor

The question of the week is whether or not the Miami Dolphins will be sellers at the trade deadline. With the departure of Chris Grier, who was reluctant to make any moves, there is a renewed sense of possible departures.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has been dialed in to the NFL trade picture for a month now. He isn't hearing anything concrete yet, but it's worth keeping an eye on.

Breer reports that the Dolphins have been telling teams Jaylen Waddle is not available in a trade, which will make Dolphins fans very happy. He isn't convinced, however, that Minkah Fitzpatrick won't be on the block.

"Teams asking about Jaylen Waddle have been flatly told no. But Miami may be more receptive on Minkah Fitzpatrick. There are also fair questions floating around on whether there are guardrails on the current regime, based on the tenor of conversations," Breer reports.

Dolphins could already trade away Minkah Fitzpatrick, only months after bringing him back

The Dolphins brought Fitzpatrick back as part of the Jalen Ramsey trade. His return to Miami may not last long.

There was a lot of speculation that Grier's hesitation to trade was due to the Dolphins being close in games, and there was a hope they could turn around the season. That went out the window when Miami lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

Stephen Ross' early departure from the game was a clear sign that something was going to happen internally. If the Dolphins are now heading toward a rebuild, moving Fitzpatrick would make sense.

It's also unclear whether Miami will move on from other key veterans, like pass-rushers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb. For now, it seems like Waddle is unlikely to move elsewhere.

The Dolphins could have a busy few days with the chance to acquire more draft capital. As the trade deadline approaches on Tuesday, it seems as though the Dolphins may have options to move players. The question is whether they will take advantage of it. Fitzpatrick is now a player to watch.