The Miami Dolphins will play five primetime games in 2025 and one early morning game against the Washington Commanders in Spain. The end of the season could add more.

Miami has to play at a fundamentally high level to make the playoffs this year. They have their tough inter-division games and will play the AFC North teams as well. This season, the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cincinnati Bengals will be on the prime showcase. Miami will host three of those games.

Depending on how the Dolphins are playing, what their record is, and if they are in the playoff chase, some of their late-season games could be flexed to give the team more face time in primetime games, or they could see them taken away.

3 Miami Dolphins games that could get flexed in the 2025 season

Dolphins vs. Bengals - Week 16

In Weeks 15 and 16, the Dolphins will play the Steelers and then the Bengals. The Steelers are on "Monday Night Football" and the Bengals are on "Sunday Night Football". If the Dolphins are not in the chase for the postseason, this is a game that could be flexed to someone else. If both the Bengals and Dolphins are flailing or our of the chase, it's likely this could be out.

Dolphins vs. Buccaneers - Week 17

Both teams could be looking to put a clinch on a playoff spot, or maybe clinch a division. This is a good match-up if both teams are playing like they should be. It's worth keeping an eye on. While this may not get flexed to a primetime Sunday slot, it could end up as a Saturday night game, or just a Saturday game, giving it more viewership.

Dolphins at Patriots - Week 18

If both teams are facing a "win and you're in" scenario, this game will not be played as a 1:00 game. It will be flexed to an afternoon game, or a Saturday game. On paper, it has the makings of a great game but both teams will need to improve considerably over last season.

