New 2026 mock draft gives Dolphins a bold addition Tua Tagovailoa would love

The Miami Dolphins' roster DNA is going to look a lot different once the offseason rolls around, and especially after the 2026 NFL Draft.

Given that over half or so of the current Dolphins roster are due to hit free agency in some capacity, this coming draft is critical. Plus, there's the strong possibility that superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill has played his final down in Miami.

There's a bit of foreshadowing for ya. The cat, er, cheetah might be out of the bag already.

Dolphins gift Tua Tagovailoa another big-time playmaker in 2026 NFL mock draft

Whether it's Tua Tagovailoa or someone else at quarterback beyond next season for the Fins, the formula of a dynamic 1-2 punch at wide receiver has worked wonders in the Mike McDaniel era.

Chances are, Tua will be searching for a new team well before his mega contract expires. Miami can nevertheless still double up on perimeter playmakers by pairing Jaylen Waddle with USC stud Makai Lemon.

Nicholas Rome of FanSided's Saturday Blitz dropped a new 2026 NFL mock draft, wherein Lemon is the Dolphins' pick at 12th overall:

"If Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa, who's too expensive to part ways with, stick around, the Dolphins should add more weapons to the offense. Tyreek Hill's future is uncertain, and the Dolphins could replace him with an elite receiver in Makai Lemon, who can be a safety valve for Tagovailoa."

Funnily enough, that No. 12 draft slot marks the very pick Miami traded up from to acquire Waddle with the sixth pick back in 2021.

For those who aren't acquainted with Makai Lemon, there's a lot to like. While he's not quite the explosive athlete Waddle is, few are. Lemon has plenty of juice in his own right. Plus, he has a compact 5'11" build with excellent ball skills and leaping ability that help him play bigger than he is.

Want to see what a contested catch king looks like?

MAKAI LEMON IS JUST RIDICULOUS



WHAT A CATCH TO PUT @uscfb ON TOP

Best QB to the best WR for SIX!



Maiava x Makai USC

PFF's records say Lemon has converted on 10 of 15 contested catch situations. Considering he has 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdown grabs on the season, it goes to show how often Lemon gets plenty of separation, too.

Lemon is such a good fit for the Dolphins. He's a huge upgrade in the slot over Malik Washington's 7.7 yards per catch for his career. After playing only 36 snaps on the outside in 2024, Lemon has logged 113 on the boundary this season, showing some alignment versatility as well.

Most important is how Lemon's versatility translates to the red zone. The Dolphins rank 25th in red zone TD scoring percentage in 2025 at only 50%, including 25% in the last three games.

Get a separator with physicality at the catch point like Lemon, and this Miami passing game could really take off. Tua may never return to the exceptional he flashed toward the beginning of McDaniel's tenure, yet Lemon's presence would be a big boost.