New Dolphins coach makes head-scratching admission ahead of OTAs

If there is one thing that has frustrated Miami Dolphins fans over the last four seasons, it's special teams.

Danny Crossman was finally excused from his duties after the 2024 season. Many fans will tell you it's four years too late. His replacement, Craig Aukerman, had successful units while in Tennessee. Aukerman may find things a bit different in Miami.

During free agency, the Dolphins made a move many of their fans hoped for, replacing Jake Bailey with a new punter. Well, sort of. Adding Ryan Stonehouse, another former Pro Bowl punter, was initially considered the end for Bailey.

Bailey has been largely inconsistent since he signed two seasons ago, so when Stonehouse joined the team, it was thought Bailey would be cut. That hasn't happened, indicating a competition for the job will be held this offseason and potentially in training camp.

Aukerman spoke with the media earlier in the week and said this is a real competition with everything being factored into the job. The new special teams coach pointed out that Jason Sanders had a fantastic year in 2024, and part of that reason is the holder, Bailey. He said it is important that Stonehouse gets the time to work with Sanders as well.

It seems clear that Aukerman would like to see his former punter win the job, but he isn't saying it out loud.

Dolphins fans are still confused why Ryan Stonehouse hasn't replaced Jake Bailey

Bailey has been in the NFL for six seasons, while Stonehouse has three seasons under his belt. How do the two compare statistically? Here is a comparative look at the last two seasons.

Player Punts Avg. Inside 20 Touchbacks Stonehouse 126 52.2 50 17 Bailey 109 46.1 42 8

It could be argued that Bailey has better statistics over a longer period of time, but it's hard to dismiss his inconsistent punts over the last two seasons. Bailey has not shown he can be relied upon in clutch situations. He doesn't flip the field position often.

The competition for the position will be interesting. There has been plenty of speculation that Bailey is still here because of the holding duties on field goals. Sanders has been much better the last two seasons with Bailey taking the snap and making the hold.

This is where Stonehouse has to win the job because he would easily win it if it were just kicking the ball.

