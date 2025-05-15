Bitter rival could hand Dolphins the loss that finally ends Chris Grier era

The NFL season hasn't started yet, and we only now have the full schedule of what awaits the Miami Dolphins in 2025, but some things are on the line more than the playoffs.



There is a lot of good things that can come from this season. Miami has the opportunity to put to bed the "can't beat good teams" stigma as they will face more than enough in 2025. If the Dolphins make the playoffs, it will be because they beat those good teams, and not because they beat up on only the bad.

On the other hand, this season could go south pretty quickly if they are not careful. Miami has the toughest schedule in the division this year, but that can't be an excuse. The Dolphins have to win.

Mike McDaniel may not make it through the season if Miami plays like it did in 2025. If that happens, Stephen Ross could let Anthony Weaver finish out what is left in order to gauge any potential of taking the team over next year.



Then there is Chris Grier.

New England Patriots set up to drive final nail into Chris Grier's career with the Miami Dolphins

Miami's stretch will not be easy in the final month of 2025. They play at the New York Jets in Week 14, then the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road, the Cincinnati Bengals in primetime the following week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17, and finally the New England Patriots on the road.

If Miami slides like last season, that Patriots game would be a symbolic ending to Grier's career. Grier started his NFL career with the Patriots way back in 2000.

The Patriots could be the last team he faces as the Dolphins general manager, and while it is unlikely Stephen Ross outright fires him, he could re-assign him like he did with Mike Tannenbaum, or Grier could retire as some have speculated he might do.

Regardless, there would be some poetic justice in Grier being shown the door by the team that gave him his first NFL job, or it would be fitting if the Dolphins end the season with a win and advance to the playoffs, keeping Grier safe while beating that former team of his.

