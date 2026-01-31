New Dolphins DB coach wastes no time sending message to secondary

If you told everyone you knew who Jahmile Addae was when he was hired by the Miami Dolphins' Jeff Hafley, you probably were lying. The new coach of the defensive backs doens't have a long NFL resume, but he is already hyping up the fanbase.

Addai's first NFL job came with the Buffalo Bills in 2024. He served two seasons as their CBs coach, the same job he will carry with the Dolphins. The Bills' secondary was good and, at times, even borderline elite in recent years. Now he will try to replicate some of that success with more consistency, and, for now, less talent. That hasn't stopped him from bringing some excitement to the hire.

5⭐️ Chef… sometimes you just gotta let God “COOK”! He knows who’s hungry. #Phinsup pic.twitter.com/UsDD3SIjkn — Jahmile Addae (@Coach_Addae) January 29, 2026

Jahmile Addae is ready to roll in South Florida with the Miami Dolphins

Sometimes it is the little things fans want to see. Addae leaves little room for doubt that he is looking forward to the challenge, and frankly, this is the kind of energy the Dolphins desperately need on that side of the ball.

What makes this great is that it is not a formulated Dolphins PR drop. Let's be honest, they don't have a history of being this creative. No, this is Addae, and he clearly is ready to get to work.

What is great about this is the line "He knows who's hungry." Surely, Addae is ready and pumped for the job, but this is a clear message to the Dolphins roster as well. He is bringing that energy with him and expects the players to follow suit.

Hafley has made it clear from the start that he wants coaches who can teach and develop players. Addae did that in Buffalo in his short stay there, but this has been building for a long time.

After two years of trying to get on an NFL field, Addae began coaching in 2007 as a graduate assistant. He spent time with the Buccaneers and Colts' practice squads, but never got on the field.

After one season at West Virginia and two more at Michigan in the same role, he took a job with Cincinnati as the Director of Player Development. From there, he started a coaching career on the offensive side of the ball.

Everything came around for Addae. Some Dolphins fans who are also Hurricane fans will remember him from his 2022 and 2023 seasons at "The U." Now, he is back in South Florida, looking to help the new regime start strong in 2026.